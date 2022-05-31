City officials identified a Woodstock woman Tuesday as the driver who died after her car crashed into a Norfolk Southern train in downtown Harrisonburg on Monday.
At 5 p.m. Monday, Patricia Smith, 43, was driving her black 2014 Chevrolet Impala west on West Rock Street and failed to stop at the stop sign, passing through the intersection and hitting the train blocking the crossing and moving north.
Smith died at the scene. Two passengers in the car were flown to the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville, according to Michael Parks, city spokesperson. Their conditions were unavailable Tuesday.
On Monday night, officers blocked traffic on roads adjacent to the collision to allow emergency personnel to work on scene.
Parks said Tuesday that Monday's wreck was an isolated incident. He said there were no prior collisions at the intersection, and the city's public works department has not gotten safety complaints at the crossing.
"This isn't an area where we've seen a number of issues at," Parks said.
Parks said authorities have "no reason to suspect that the train was operated improperly in this instance."
According to Harrisonburg city code, trains cannot operate at more than 5 mph north of the city's Bruce Street crossing or more than 10 mph south of the Bruce Street crossing.
City code also states that locomotives must ring a bell whenever operations approach within 40 yards of a street crossing, and continue ringing until stopped or passed over the street crossing.
The intersection, which is where Noll Drive and North Liberty Street merge and cross West Rock Street, does not feature railroad crossing gates. Parks said the last time the city installed railroad crossing mechanisms was about six years ago at a crossing on Country Club Road.
Tom Crosson, a spokesperson for Norfolk Southern, said the company will work with local authorities in the investigation into Monday's crash. Crosson said the company works with localities to install railroad traffic controls when needed.
City officials estimated there are 35 total railroad crossings in Harrisonburg, six of which are not signalized.
In Virginia, there have been six crashes involving a train and a vehicle in 2022, according to Jessica Cowardin, spokesperson for the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles. Of those, one was at a railroad crossing with gates and signals, four were at crossings with markings and signs, and one was at an intersection with signals only.
