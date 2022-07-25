Harrisonburg police are investigating a shooting Monday night that sent one man to the hospital.
According to Harrisonburg Police Department Lt. Charles Grubbs, officers were dispatched to the 900 block of College Avenue for reports of a gunshot wound at about 8:30 p.m.
The male victim was found in the 900 block of College Avenue, but the shooting occurred in the 1200 block of Greystone Street, Grubbs said.
Grubbs said one person has been detained in connection with the shooting. A city spokesperson said another individual involved in the incident is cooperating with the investigation.
The victim was airlifted to the University of Virginia Medical Center. Police said there's no threat to the public.
— Staff Report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.