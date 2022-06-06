The man police charged with abduction at a Harrisonburg business on Saturday told officers he thought people were chasing him, causing him to run into the store, lock the door and prevent people from leaving, court documents say.
On Saturday, Harrisonburg police said officers were dispatched to the Xfinity store on East Market Street for a report of a suspicious person, later identified as Kenneth James Shook, 49.
Shook is charged with abduction, a class 5 felony in Virginia.
According to a criminal complaint, officer Tyler Siever said dispatchers advised him that Shook had a gun tucked into his pants, was acting erratic and shook the business' doors to make sure they were locked.
Once HPD arrived on scene, Shook ran across Linda Lane and police chased him, the criminal complaint said. Police were able to stop Shook at Howard Johnson's motel, where Siever said he put Shook on the ground and took him into custody.
The area was searched, and no firearm was found, according to the criminal complaint.
Police said no one in the store was injured.
Shook also has pending charges of interfering with property rights from an April incident and violating his probation.
Shook has a prior criminal record of failing to register as a sex offender, larceny, bad checks, property damage, resisting arrest, driving under the influence and paraphernalia possession.
An attorney was not listed for Shook, according to court records. A court date for Shook is scheduled for June 13 in Harrisonburg-Rockingham General District Court.
Shook is being held in the Rockingham County Jail without bond.
