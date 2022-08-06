Sidewalks at a busy intersection in Harrisonburg will be getting some TLC from the city's public works department next week.
Starting Tuesday, crews will begin demolition and construction of the sidewalk ramps along the intersection of Port Republic Road and Main Street, according to Harrisonburg Public Works Department.
City officials said the project involves removing the current sidewalk ramps to build replacement ramps that are compliant with standards from the Americans with Disabilities Act.
There may be lane closures during the project, officials said. The northbound Main Street slip road that allows vehicles to turn right on Port Republic Road will also be closed to traffic.
Work is estimated to be completed by Aug. 19, according to city officials.
