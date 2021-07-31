In a little over three weeks, Harrisonburg High School students return to in-person learning for the first time since the world shut down in March 2020.
To say that everyone who has worked at the school these past 17 months without students is excited is an understatement.
“I’m so excited,” said Principal Melissa Hensley. “The energy they bring to the building, it’s been hard without that.”
A few hundred students did come back for summer school recently and while that was exciting, having the full contingency of Harrisonburg High students back in the building is going to feel good, Hensley said.
But there is a lot to be done before students can arrive. Teachers are fixing up their classrooms, school supplies are being unloaded and mitigation strategies are being reviewed.
All Harrisonburg City Public Schools students will begin the year wearing masks while indoors. This is especially important at HHS because the school will be facing a crowding issue of approximately 600 students over capacity.
Tables have been set up to help with socially distanced registering, and signs have been put up to direct traffic so that students aren’t on top of each other.
But it’s the mask wearing that will be most important, said Superintendent Michael Richards.
“What we’ve learned is that cleaning is important, but it’s not the most important. Social distancing is important but it’s not the most important,” Richards said. “The two tools that we have to combat this thing are masks and the vaccine.”
Both cleaning and social distancing will be implemented this fall. The two biggest challenges for the latter were buses and cafeteria space.
Buses will have to make double runs to accommodate social distancing, as well as the fact that the city is about 10 drivers short of where it needs to be, Richards said.
As for the cafeteria space, a temporary structure will be put up to help with this. However, it will not be in place before the start of school, Richards said.
In the meantime, the school will have three lunch shifts that can accommodate between 460 and 510 students per shift. They will also utilize outdoor dining as much as possible, Hensley said. Extra picnic tables have been added to courtyards.
The outdoor structure will be in addition to the 18 portable classrooms on the campus needed to accommodate the students.
For the rest of the schools in Harrisonburg, prep is pretty much the normal classroom organization and cleaning that they see in a normal year. Students were at the elementary schools and middle schools most of last year, if not at full capacity, therefore less prep needs to happen before students arrive.
School for HCPS begins on Aug. 17. Rockingham County Public Schools first day of school for students in grades kindergarten through 12th is Aug. 23. Pre-kindergarten students return on Aug. 25.
