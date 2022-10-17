Working in the newspaper industry, it’s a fact that things change.
But it’s less common that the changes can be seen in an instant, like at 12:56 a.m. Saturday, when the Daily News-Record’s freight-train whir of the offset web printing press that stretches at least 40 feet from end to end came to a halt for the last time.
The newspaper closed its printing press and ceased in-house printing and inserting operations after printing its final Saturday issue, the Oct. 15 edition. Printing operations have moved to the company’s regional printing plant.
The move ends a tradition going back over a century.
It is no longer possible to walk through the sprawling operation on South Liberty Street in downtown Harrisonburg — to pass through the hum of the machines in the “X room,” to see plates being created, to pass through a door that says “authorized personnel only.”
To walk into the production area and hear the massive reams of paper throttled into the old-school Goss Urbanite offset web printing press that was installed in 1970.
The individual papers scroll by, folded, with sections in order, from a conveyor belt near a digital display that tracks how many papers have been printed on the double-decker press.
Before the Goss Urbanite, the Daily News-Record had a letterpress — even older technology that came after typesetting.
The technology has continued to change. Today, there are newer printing presses that work like giant color printers.
The offset press technology housed in the Daily News-Record required experts like Bobby Quick and fellow pressman Bill Blankenship working the machine, checking tension levels, ensuring the spray-bar system — part of the inking process — remains at 80 PSI and ensuring every paper comes out perfectly.
“When me and Bill work together, he knows what I’m doing and I know what he’s doing,” Quick said. “We don’t have to check each other.”
In the early 1980s, when Quick was 19 years old, he started working with the printing press at the Northern Virginia Daily in Strasburg, which was shuttered around a decade ago. A trade and an art, Quick said he learned from the late Doug Walker, press foreman, never to refer to the press as a machine because it’s “disrespectful.”
“You’ve got machines. But a press — it’s part of you,” Quick said. “Once you get to know her, you can almost expect what she’s going to do. If you cuss her, she’s not going to run. You’ve got to respect her.”
Blankenship — who’s been a press worker for 40 years — and Quick along with press assistants Kevin Depoy and Brock Cook weren’t alone Friday night into Saturday for the final press run. A handful for current and former staff and community members came to see the production for the last time.
The energy in the building was that of a wake in the minutes before the press started up for the last time, a celebration — but for something a bit sad — stretching from the printing area to the mailroom, insertion and loading dock area.
In addition to the press being shut down, operations have ceased in the insertion and dock area, where manager Brenda Rexrode has worked for about 30 years.
Rexrode said she understands the business decision to close the press. Not one to sit at home, Rexrode said she will need to find other work but will miss the spunky, mostly women team of insertion and dock workers at the DN-R.
While members of the insertion staff as young as 19 years old made jokes, laughed and hugged one another on the last day of work, Billie Jo “B.J.” Griffith, a dock worker, said the team is like a family and exchange Christmas presents each year. They’d planned to have a Thanksgiving celebration in the insertion area, and recently she’d celebrated a birthday with the crew.
“This is a family. That lady,” Griffith said, pointing at Rexrode, whose smooth blond hair was tied into a ponytail as she helped workers load stacks of paper into the insertion machine, “is a great boss.”
