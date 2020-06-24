A number of administrative changes are coming to Harrisonburg City Public Schools for the 2020-21 school year.
Joe Glick, the director of the Summit Academy at Harrisonburg High School, announced his retirement. Summit Academy is the school division’s alternative education program, which was dissolved earlier this year with students rejoining their peers at the high school, said Superintendent Michael Richards.
Anne Lintner, principal at Bluestone Elementary School, is also retiring. School officials will be interviewing candidates for the position Wednesday and Thursday of next week.
“She leaves big shoes to fill,” Richards said.
Lisa Warren, the associate principal at Harrisonburg High School, is leaving Harrisonburg City Public Schools to take a job in another school division. The associate principal is the second in charge, just above the assistant principals.
Jill Hart, principal at Waterman Elementary School, has been chosen to take over as associate principal at HHS next year.
Like the principal position at Bluestone Elementary, the Waterman principal position will be interviewed for next week.
“We’re collecting applications and reviewing them,” Richards said. “There is a good, solid amount of interest.”
A second assistant principal position has been created at Skyline Middle School to match staffing at Thomas Harrison Middle School.
Eric Miller, an assistant principal at the high school, has been selected to be the second assistant principal at Skyline Middle School.
That appointment was made recently, therefore the assistant principal position at the high school remains open for now, Richards said.
Sharon Shuttle, the director of Smart Beginnings, is also retiring after this year.
