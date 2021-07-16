Drew Miller used to look at school buses and think not about the vehicle, but the important cargo it carried — students.
As a principal, Miller viewed buses as the vessels that got students safely to and from his building.
But recently, after taking on a dream project, the Mountain View Elementary School administrator sees buses a little differently.
“Now, I say things like, ‘That bus has really nice reflectors, where did you get them?’” Miller said with a laugh.
If his view of buses has changed, it’s for a good reason. There is a relatively new trend intriguing the bold and adventurous called skoolies. Skoolies are renovated school buses made into houses, an example of upcycling at its best.
Renovating a skoolie has been a dream of Miller’s, along with his wife, Peyton, for some time. They have three boys and saw it as an opportunity to teach them to work with their hands, tackle a project together as a family, and to see the country.
But as Miller put it, they lacked “time and treasure” to see their dream become reality.
Then, the pandemic hit.
While certainly a tragic time for the world, Miller also saw it as an opportunity for his family that shouldn’t be squandered.
Time was now something the Millers had in excess while staying home, and thanks to stimulus payments, they now had the “treasure.” And like the name suggests, Miller used the stimulus payments to stimulate the local economy, purchasing parts and labor from local hardware stores and mechanics.
But first, he had to get the bus. There is no shortage of information on how to tackle a skoolie project, along with days’ worth of YouTube videos on the topic. And Miller is a researcher. Despite the many warnings against buying a bus for students with disabilities, Miller weighed the pros and cons and decided to go that route.
Every year, Rockingham County Public Schools auctions off surplus materials and vehicles that have to be retired for various reasons. Among the items up for auction this past October was a bus that had been on the road since 1998, coincidentally the same year that Miller started with RCPS. While in decent driving shape, the floor was rusted and not suitably safe for transporting students.
Miller was nervous. The auction was online, and he had never done this before.
“Everyone was like, ‘Shut up about the auction,’” he said of his staff leading up to the big day.
Miller didn’t have a number in his head of how high he was willing to go, which anyone who has played fantasy sports with an auction draft knows is a dangerous game. As soon as the bidding opened, he threw out a bid of $1,300.
“It’s a lot. Even the nicest ones usually only go for $700 or $800,” Miller said.
But he wanted to scare away the would-be buyers looking to sell it for parts and scrap metal.
And it worked. There was not a single other bid on the bus, which would go on to be christened “Blunder 2020.”
Acquiring the bus, as it would turn out, was the easy part. There is a reason people warn against the smaller buses. They come built with eight long tracks on the floor in order to anchor wheelchairs in place.
The tracks had to be cut away before any work could be done on the actual floor. There were 350 bolts holding the tracks in place, and it took about two minutes to cut through a single bolt.
“It was the winter of discontent,” Miller joked about working on this particularly laborious task throughout the colder months.
Punishments in the Miller house were now doled out in bolt-cutting.
According to Ben Miller, 15, working on the skoolie those long months was “a lot like wrestling practice — a lot of pain and suffering but totally worth it in the end.”
But it was a time of learning, too.
Drew Miller learned to weld alongside former students at Montevideo Middle School, where he was principal prior to the start of July. There were some mishaps along the way.
While doing some welding work, Miller set his shirt on fire. He laughs about it now, wondering what his neighbors thought about seeing a grown man ripping off a flame-engulfed shirt and then stomping on it to contain the fire.
For Thanksgiving, the Millers drove Blunder 2020 to Richmond to spend the holiday with family, albeit outside and separate. The Millers spent that night in the bus.
Work continued in 2021 as the family looked to their goal of having the bus “done” by June, when school let out, in order to take it on a family trip out West. Blunder 2020 now had couches inside and bunk beds, a rooftop patio, solar panels, electricity, some air conditioning and some heating. It also had outdoor shower capabilities. Peyton Miller had also painted Blunder 2020 in white and blue shades with a mountain landscape motif.
Despite months of work, however, the bus was “not even close to being done” when it was time to undertake their three-week Western adventure, Drew Miller said.
They were not deterred. Blunder 2020 was going, ready or not. Three weeks, 26 gallons of new oil, and 4,800 miles later, Blunder 2020 had succeeded and only ran out of diesel once, which the Colorado Department of Transportation was happy to take care of. They stayed mostly on public land controlled by the Bureau of Land Management.
They did stay at a hotel here are there to do laundry, but thanks to travel points, the Millers didn’t spend a dime on lodging during the trip.
“Bus travel is loud, and we could only go 60 in good conditions,” Miller said. “But it was good for our family.”
Peyton Miller recently posted about the trip on her blog, Harrisonblog, and had some comedic reflections on the reality of the trip: “If you were born before 1985, you will remember the distinct experience of station wagons and lack of air conditioning. When driving, the bus only has enough battery power to run fans that are plugged into USB ports. We drove through Arkansas, West Texas and New Mexico during a heat wave. My privileged children had to embrace the experience of sitting in your own sweat while enjoying the refreshing breeze of an open window.”
Miller went on to comment on the bouncy, loud experience riding in a bus brings — the fact that whenever you stopped somewhere people commented on the bus and asked a ton of questions, but that storms are not really a big deal.
Ultimately she said, “We will talk about our bus trip for the rest of our lives. It is a unique experience that can’t be replicated in any other way.”
Next up for Blunder 2020 is tailgating at James Madison University football games this fall, and a trip to the Shenandoah Bike Festival in October, Drew Miller said.
During spring break next year, Blunder 2020 will take the family South, and after that, who knows.
