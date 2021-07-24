During the pandemic, public schools were not able to accommodate all students five days a week in buildings. It wasn’t feasible with the limitations of classroom space and, even more importantly, bus space.
For many students that meant learning virtually either partially or for the entirety of the 2020-21 school year.
But for some parents the consequences of five-day virtual learning on their students and their success seemed too great. Area private schools were able to offer a five-day-a-week, in-person option that larger school districts couldn’t. Given their smaller size, and lower student enrollment than a typical school, it was possible for schools like Eastern Mennonite High School to offer what larger school divisions were not.
It was a tempting situation for many parents, and as a result the interest in private schools rose sharply during the pandemic.
Going to private school was the right choice for Ranene Ropp and her two children. Previously, they had attended Broadway High School.
“When we found out EMS was doing in-person school and even a live, in-person musical, both kids decided it was the best fit for a tough situation,” she said. “It turned out to be a good choice, although COVID kept it from being as great as it could have been.”
Because of the lack of usual social activities and masked and distanced interactions, the year went about as well as could be expected, Ropp said. In a “normal” year Ropp thinks they would have enjoyed the bonding with other students and parents much more.
The Ropps weren’t the only ones who seriously considered enrolling students in private school. The interest in Eastern Mennonite School was unusually high last year, said Marsha Thomas, the admissions director of the school.
Interest at the elementary school was particularly high, and as a result the school was on a wait list.
But it was a catch-22. Although the interest was much higher, and in normal years could have been accommodated, enrollment only rose by about 5% due to the need to social distance.
“We could have doubled the elementary division and easily added 25% to the middle school as well,” Thomas said.
However, it is expected that middle school numbers in particular will be higher than normal for this coming year as social distancing requirements are only 3 feet instead of the 6 feet recommended last year.
“Now we are back at normal capacity for middle school and we are seeing a rise in middle and high school enrollment over last year,” Thomas said.
Along with being able to be in-person, five days a week, families said they were gravitating to EMS for the small class sizes, the ability to offer individualized instruction, and mentorship opportunities.
When the pandemic threw the education world into chaos in mid-March, schools like EMS were able to react quicker than public school divisions, Thomas said.
“The analogy I use is, we’re a speed boat, and school divisions are the Titanic,” Thomas said. “It takes a lot more time and effort to turn around the Titanic.”
En Circle is a small private school in Charlottesville for students with special needs that also serves students from Harrisonburg and Rockingham County.
Although En Circle was not able to take on more students during the pandemic due to staffing and space limitations, it was able to serve area students throughout and to even accommodate them for longer hours for parents who had no choice but to work, said Tonya Goodwin, head of the school.
“We were able to keep their education levels the same,” she said. “Parents needed to work and needed to make sure they had a safe place for their kids education.”
Goodwin said she was grateful that En Circle was able to provide that, because in addition to serving students with special needs, many come from a low-income background where one or both parents work full time.
“I was here every day,” Goodwin said. “We opened the doors and allowed them to stay.”
