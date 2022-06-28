When you drive by the site of Harrisonburg’s second high school on Interstate 81 you don’t have to ask yourself where it is.
The new campus is making big strides, and everything is on track for the school to open in fall of 2024, said Kris Vass, coordinator of operations for Harrisonburg City Public Schools.
Oversight of the new school’s construction is in the midst of a change of hands as Craig Mackail, chief operations officer, is retiring. He has been the go-to person on the project since ground was broken prior to the pandemic. Shawn Printz, director of human resources, will be taking over for Mackail.
In the meantime, Vass has been stepping in to help oversee the project as well.
“People can really see the progress being made,” Vass said. “It’s certainly noticeable.”
In particular, a lot of progress has been made recently on the athletic fields at Rocktown High School. Athletic lights at all fields have been installed. Concrete for softball and baseball bleachers has been poured.
In addition, sidewalk along East Kaylor Park Drive has been poured. Area A, a classroom wing, has its roof nearly complete and first floor interior walls are nearly framed, Vass said. Also, exterior sheathing is nearly 50% installed.
Area B, the administration and media center, has all slabs poured.
Area C, another classroom wing, has 50% of slab poured.
Area D, the flex hall, dance studio, CTE, art and engineering shop has interior walls being installed on the first floor. Mechanical, electrical and plumbing has been roughed-in above the ceiling and the roof is on, Vass said.
The roof of area E, which includes the kitchen and cafeteria, is on and interior walls are going up.
Area F’s steel roof is finishing up, which includes the gyms, multipurpose room and fitness center. In addition, brick is finishing up on the gyms and all of Area F.
The team room outbuilding has a roof, and interior work has started. And the concession outbuilding is bricked and roof steel is finished. Work on the roof will start soon, Vass said.
Construction officially restarted nearly a year ago on July 10 after the $112 million project paused in April 2020, just four months after it had begun due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Over those first four months of construction, three change orders were filed for the project, according to documents obtained by a Freedom of Information Act request.
Extra rock work detailed in the three change orders totaled an additional nearly $1.4 million on top of the original contract for construction of the school, according to the documents.
In January 2020, workers ran into rock costing an additional $143,700 as noted in the first change order dated Feb. 18, 2020. In February 2020, more rock was found and a second change order was drawn up for $295,700 and dated March 23, 2020.
Work during March and April 2020 yielded change order No. 3 for $947,600 for more rock removal but also a $580,000 deduction for U.S. 11 road improvement credit. The third change order was dated April 16, 2020.
“It shows the commitment of Harrisonburg to education. This is what we need to give students and teachers the space to learn and educate,” Superintendent Michael Richards has said about the project.
