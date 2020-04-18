Harrisonburg’s proposed budget has pulled or reduced economic support for nearly a dozen local nonprofit groups while increased or begun support for 14 nonprofit groups.
One of the groups that lost all of its contribution from the city in the proposed budget is the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Free Clinic.
“We were really surprised,” said Summer Sage, director for the Free Clinic.
She said most of the clinic’s patients are from the city and that there has been more demand on the clinic due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year, city staff and council took a different approach than previous years to deciding which nonprofit organizations they would distribute funding to, according to city spokesman Michael Parks.
There was a new application for the funds this year, which included a part about how many locals would be impacted by funding for the group, among other requirements that were not included for review in previous years. A team made up of city staff reviewed the applications and recommended groups to City Manager Eric Campbell, who ultimately made the decision for the recommended budget, according to Parks.
In total, 11 groups, including the Free Clinic, are slated to lose $173,786 in support funding from the city.
The other groups include :
• Harrisonburg Rescue Squad, set to lose $2,381 of $69,796 from the previous budget
• WVPT Public Television, set to lose all $1,745 of its city support from the previous budget
• The Boys and Girls Club, set to lose $2,325 of $51,500 from the previous budget
• Little League Association, set to lose half its funding from $6,000 in the previous budget down to $3,000
• Roberta Webb Childcare Center, set to lose all its $10,476 of city support from the previous budget
• Second Home, set to lose more than half its city support down to $5,300 from $7,795
• Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance July 4th Event, set to lose $500 from $8,500
• Our Community Place, set to lose all its $4,850 of city support from the previous budget
• Court Square Theater, set to lose all its $50,000 of city support from the previous budget
• The First Tee, set to lose all its $70,000 of city support from the previous budget
But the proposed budget actually calls for more support spending in this part of the budget— an extra $37,651 to be precise.
Groups receiving more support from the city in the proposed budget compared to the previous budget include:
• The Rockingham County Historical Society, set to receive $5,000 when it received $2,000 in the previous budget
• First Step, set have its support from the city nearly double from $18,333 to $35,000
• Blue Ridge Legal Services, set to receive $13,000 when it received $10,019 in the previous budget
• Way To Go, slated to receive $30,015 when it was not included in the previous budget
• The Collins Center, slated to receive $14,470 when it was not included in the previous budget
• Valley Association for Independent Living, slated to receive $2,000 when it was not included in the previous budget
• On The Road Collaborative, slated to receive $19,630 when it was not included in the previous budget
• Mercy House, slated to receive $28,000 when it was not included in the previous budget
• The Arc of Harrisonburg and Rockingham, slated to receive $25,000 when it was not included in the previous budget
• Skyline Literacy, slated to receive $25,000 when it was not included in the previous budget
• The FairField Center International Festival, slated to receive $8,000 when it was not included in the previous budget
• Open Doors, set to have its support from the city more than double from $14,500 to $30,000
• Blue Ridge CASA, set to receive $8,500 when it received $10,019 in the previous budget
• Big Brothers/Big Sisters, slated to have its support from the city more than double from $8,730 to $20,000
More than a dozen groups the city gives money to are slated to not have their funding changed at all from the previous budget.
The largest such single entity to receive economic support in the proposed budget is the Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance, slated to receive $143,151 — unchanged from the previous budget.
Others include :
• The Harrisonburg-Rockingham Chamber of Commerce: $3,475
• The Salvation Army: $25,000
• Shenandoah Valley Soil and Water Conservation: $4,500
• Blue Ridge Community College: $67,672
• Valley Program for Aging Services: $26,190
• FairField Center Restorative Justice: $3,500
• Woodbine Cemetery: $1,500
• Newtown Cemetery: $1,500
• Arts Council of the Valley: $34,920
• Virginia Quilt Museum: $1,800
• Cats Cradle: $375
• NewBridges Immigrant Resource Center : $6,500
• Shenandoah Valley Spay and Neuter Clinic: $120
The total section of non-departmental contributions comes to $716,708— roughly 0.25% of the total proposed budget of $281 million.
The largest loss suffered by a local group was the funds given to the First Tee, a youth golf organization that operates mostly out of the city-owned Heritage Oaks Golf Course.
A representative of the First Tee could not be reached Friday.
First Night, the now-ended annual New Year’s Eve event hosted by the city, was also not rewarded $10,000 again since the event has been discontinued.
Mayor Deanna Reed, the program director for On The Road Collaborative, said in a Friday afternoon interview that she would be recusing herself from the budget discussions related to the proposed funding for On The Road Collaborative.
Reed said she had no part in the decision making process for the city’s contributions to the nonprofits.
