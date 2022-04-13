Plans for a proposed apartment complex on Chicago Avenue will have to wait a little longer.
At its meeting Tuesday, Harrisonburg City Council voted to table the rezoning and special-use permit request from Turkey Properties LLC, which sought to build a 48-unit apartment complex at 797 Chicago Ave. behind La Morena Restaurant.
When addressing council on Tuesday night, site developers Fred Bosserman, of APR Associates, Gil Colman of Colman Engineering and Javier "Angel" Rodriguez, the owner of the property, supplied a conceptual plan that shifted the buildings 90 degrees.
"That looks a lot better to me," said council member Laura Dent, who also serves on Harrisonburg's Planning Commission. Commissioners voted 4-2 to recommend approval.
City staff also recommended approval, but with the condition the construction of the project is "diligently" pursued within three years of the approved date for the permit.
"We believe that it is a good opportunity here to provide more housing for folks who want to reside in the city, and we offer our favorable recommendation," said Adam Fletcher, the city's director of community development.
Council member Chris Jones wanted city staff to review and vet the conceptualized, revised site plan. Fletcher said if approved, developers are only bound to the proffered conditions, and not the site plan, because it was not proffered.
Dent also said because the site plan is not proffered, it can change as the project evolves.
Turkey Properties offered conditions of including a sidewalk connection to Chicago Avenue, a shared-use connection to the city’s path, and a 6-foot tall opaque fence at the southern border of the property.
If approved, developers would also agree to a 500-square-foot recreational area, a minimum 10-foot vegetation buffer along the western property line and a 15-foot height limit for fixtures.
Jones asked why there is a proffered vegetation buffer on the west end of the site, and Fletcher said it is to protect the existing forestry and treeline.
Vice Mayor Sal Romero noted that, last week, developers had an informational session to address neighbors' concerns. Bosserman said at that meeting developers addressed concerns about the vegetation buffer on the site's west side, leading them to consider shifting the buildings 90 degrees, thus limiting the impact of the stormwater retention in that area.
Concerns of traffic and height of the property were also raised, but Bosserman said the city determined there would be a “minimum impact” on traffic in the area.
Bosserman also discussed the site's history — since it was zoned business in 1995, the previous owner of the property failed to attract development on the site. He also said Rodriguez owns La Morena restaurant in front of the property, along with a laundromat across the street, and that Rodriguez invests and cares about the area and his neighbors in Harrisonburg's northwest neighborhood.
"It's not going to do well as anything else other than residential," he said.
Cheryl Foster, a neighbor, told council she saw both the good and the bad — the good being it will relieve some of the city's housing problem and provide revenue, but asked council to consider keeping the buildings at two stories.
She also raised concerns of the impact the apartments would have on nearby Waterman Elementary School, growing the population of an already overflowing school building.
Developers have said the apartments would be for families, but Mayor Deanna Reed asked Rodriguez directly what his vision was for the apartment complex.
Rodriguez said developers planned a three-bedroom unit, because that is what they believe is needed to accommodate a family. He said he had no desire to have the apartments operate as student housing.
Jones made the motion to table, because he wanted more information regarding who the apartments would be marketed to and the price range. Rodriguez said he would respect council's decision to table, and return with information it requested.
Jones, Reed and Dent all voted to table the request, but Romero voted in opposition. Romero told council that just based off the proffered conditions, he was ready to vote.
When local governments in Virginia table an item, members can agree to take it off the table at any time during a future public meeting and take action. Pursuant to the Code of Virginia, a public hearing would not be required at that meeting, because there was already one.
