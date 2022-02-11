A Mount Jackson-based company is seeking to build a shopping plaza in the north end of Harrisonburg, according to county documents.
Holtzman Oil Corp. has proposed the Northside Gateway Plaza on about 5.5 acres at the intersection of U.S. 11 and Mount Clinton Pike, according to county documents.
“It would be a game changer for the north end of town,” said Bill Holtzman, owner of Holtzman Oil Corp.
A draft of the site layout shows seven proposed buildings on the property, including a gas station and convenience store area, and six buildings that could serve as restaurants, retail stores, banks, drive-thrus or medical offices, for example.
“When we build along the interstate, we try to put things with it,” Holtzman said. “That’s what we’re doing here.”
Drive-thru restaurants, Holtzman said, are especially in demand right now. The company has properties all over the commonwealth including in the city of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County.
Possible tenants for the development are unknown at this time. The project is in the permitting phase, awaiting approval from city and county officials, Holtzman said. He estimated it may take about a year and a half or two years until construction can begin.
The Rockingham County Planning Commission conducted a site visit of the property Tuesday. Part of it is in the city and part in the county.
Holtzman Oil Corp. is requesting to rezone the county property from agriculture to business, and the Planning Commission is scheduled to hold a public hearing on the request on March 1. Holtzman will seek to rezone the city part of the property from industrial to business.
Holtzman said his company purchased the land for around $1.5 million. He estimated the total cost of this particular project to cost at least $10 million to $15 million.
In 2014, a plan to build a grocery store on the property fizzled out.
According to the company’s website, Holtzman Oil Corp. provides products to over 150 gas stations and serves tens of thousands of residential, commercial and agricultural customers with oil and propane products.
