By the end of the month there will be a new face on the Harrisonburg School Board. Members of the public will have their chance to weigh in on the three candidates for the job at a work session on Tuesday.
In July, School Board Chair Nick Swayne accepted a position as the president of Northern Idaho College, which necessitated his move to the state. Swayne’s term on the School Board goes through 2024. His resignation became effective Aug. 15, and the School Board must appoint a new member within 45 days of that date. The new member will serve until a special election in November 2023.
An application process yielded three candidates to take Swayne’s place — two former School Board members and a business owner. Two weeks ago at the School Board’s regular meeting, the three candidates were interviewed and answered questions about the role of a School Board member and their stances on issues such as the protection of transgender students.
The three candidates are Corin Jackson, Diane Foucar-Szocki and Thomas Domonoske.
Domonoske said in a letter to the School Board clerk, Lisa Krupp, that he served on the School Board in an interim capacity and then following a special election in 2015.
“My time on the School Board was extremely educational for me,” Domonoske said. “At every meeting I learned something new about our school system and regularly thought ‘I should have known that when I started.’ I would like to serve again and this time from the beginning would know much more about the duties and responsibilities of School Board members.”
Domonoske has been a resident of Harrisonburg since 2000. He has two daughters who graduated from Harrisonburg City Public Schools. Domonoske has teaching experience but currently practices consumer law.
Foucar-Szocki is a professor of graduate teaching courses at James Madison University. She is also a former School Board member, having served from 1994 to 2002.
“I expect you will have many citizens who would like to serve in this capacity. However, if you find my previous experience as a School Board member and my ongoing professional and personal commitment to the highest quality education for all of our children and families valuable, I am willing to serve if called upon,” Foucar-Szocki said in her interest letter.
She has worked at JMU since 1994.
Jackson has been the CEO and founder of Black Tea Investing since January 2017. She is also the vice president of messaging for The PAX Group.
Jackson said in her interest letter that she was inspired to reach out and apply for the position on the School Board.
“When I attended Thomas Harrison Middle School and Harrisonburg High School I struggled with depression and bullying. It’s my focus to promote a positive environment for all of the children in our community, support our hard-working teachers, and continue to build communication with our families,” she wrote.
Following the public comment on Tuesday, the School Board will convene for a special meeting on Sept. 27 to appoint a new member.
The meeting on Tuesday will be held at Skyline Middle School at 5:30 p.m. The meeting will also be livestreamed, and a link will be available on the HCPS website.
