Harrisonburg City Council will hold a public hearing on Tuesday on a real estate tax increase for the stalled HHS2 project, according to the meeting agenda.
The proposed adjustment would raise the rate from 86 cents per $100 of assessed value to 90 cents. At the meeting, council could choose to lower the hike, but cannot vote on an increase over 4 cents.
The change would go into effect on July 1, if approved without stipulation.
The increase would generate an estimated $1.8 million in additional revenue for fiscal year 2021-22. The 4-cent increase would help staff secure the bond to resume construction on a second city high school, commonly called HHS2.
The city put the project on hold a year ago due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Further tax increases would be necessary in coming years to pay for the project, which is now estimated to cost $112 million. The project’s price has risen roughly $7 million due to increased material costs, according to Michael Richards, Harrisonburg City Public Schools superintendent.
Staff has no recommendation on the tax rate increase, according to city documents.
A compounding issue on the tax matter is rising property assessments, which effectively increase taxes for those who own homes or other real estate holdings.
In Harrisonburg, this year’s property value assessments increased a net 2.9% across the city, not accounting for new construction or property improvements, according to documents. This increase translates to another roughly $1.1 million for city coffers in fiscal year 2021-22, according to documents.
Older Harrisonburg homeowners on fixed incomes have told the Daily News-Record they sometimes struggle with rising costs — not only taxes, but the cost of groceries and cable.
Before the Tuesday meeting adjourns, City Council will hold a closed session meeting to discuss candidates for city employment.
In other business, there will be another public hearing for some local tax exemptions for two nonprofits.
New Creation is a store at 3051 S. Main St. that sells goods made by human-trafficking survivors and fair trade accessories.
Central Valley Habitat for Humanity is requesting tax exemptions at 628, 648 and 658 Virginia Ave., where it is constructing homes to be sold to struggling families via a no-interest mortgage. When the families hold the deed to the home, the property will become taxable again.
The fiscal impact of the requested exemptions would total $6,499, according to staff documents.
Council will also consider several supplemental appropriations totalling $3.2 million to various departments, including the school division and economic development.
The public will not be able to attend the meeting due to restrictions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, but residents will be able to call in via telephone at 540-437-2687 and can submit comments prior to the meeting at www.HarrisonburgVa.gov/Agenda-Comments.
The meeting will be broadcast live on the city’s website at www.HarrisonburgVa.gov and on public education government television Channel 3.
