Those interested in learning more about a $320 million, multiyear widening project on Interstate 81 in Harrisonburg will get their chance to do so Tuesday at Pleasant Valley Elementary School.
A public hearing, scheduled for 4 to 7 p.m., will focus on the project that will widen Interstate 81 to six lanes from mile marker 242 in Rockingham County to mile marker 248.8 in Harrisonburg.
According to Virginia Department of Transportation officials, people can discuss the project on a one-on-one basis with VDOT representatives, project team members and project consultants.
The project’s purpose, according to VDOT, is to “address existing and future capacity needs, improve operational safety and reliability, limit impacts to existing access ramps and interchanges, and repair or replace deficient bridge components within the project.”
In addition to adding a lane going in each direction, the project will repair, widen or replace the existing mainline bridges in its limits.
It also installs a concrete median barrier, and a noise barrier is also proposed.
The meeting will include display boards and video renderings featuring project details, according to VDOT officials. Those materials can be found on VDOT’s website.
Approval for the project plan is expected in early 2023, according to VDOT. Pending approval, a construction advertisement will be released in 2025.
Of the $320 million allotted for the project, $288 million is for construction, $22 million for preliminary engineering and $10.2 million is for right of way, according to VDOT.
The project is part of the I-81 Corridor Improvement Program, which was adopted by the Commonwealth Transportation Board in December 2018.
In 2019, Interstate 81 through Harrisonburg had an average daily traffic count of 58,000 vehicles per day, according to VDOT data. The estimated average daily traffic volume in 2047 is 81,300 vehicles per day.
Written comments can be submitted at the meeting or within 10 days after the meeting date to Scott Alexander, Virginia Department of Transportation, 811 Commerce Road, Staunton, VA 24401.
