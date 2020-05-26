City Council will hold a public hearing on keeping the Harrisonburg real estate tax rate at 86 cents per $100 of assessed value for fiscal year 2020-21 at tonight’s meeting, according to city documents.
Even without raising the tax, some city real estate owners will still pay the local government more money due to a 2.5% increase in property assessments across the Friendly City. The assessment review was performed by the Commissioner of the Revenue’s office at the beginning of the year, according to city documents.
The assessment increase should add approximately $929,000 in revenue during fiscal year 2020-21, according to city documents.
City Manager Eric Campbell recommended there be no new tax hikes when he presented the city’s proposed budget for fiscal year 2020-21 in mid-April.
The COVID-19 pandemic has brought economic disruption to the world and the Valley, impacting households’ ability to pay rents, mortgages and even necessities in some cases.
The city and county lost about 10% of local jobs between February and April, according to the most recent data available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
City Council approved the roughly $105M plan for the construction of HHS2 in early December, a project for which the bonds were slated to be covered by a 13-cent increase in real estate tax. Construction on the new school has been halted due to the pandemic.
Council will also consider approval for sale of a 1,310 square foot part of the Harrisonburg Public Safety property to Kavanaugh LLC.
Kavanaugh LLC is the new owner of the apartment building, Loewner Apartments, that is just north of the public safety site.
The firm plans to renovate the building, but needs some of the space from the public safety property to meet the Virginia Uniform Statewide Building Code, according to city documents.
Staff recommends the sale.
In other business, City Council will consider approving the Community Development Block Grant 2020 Annual Action Plan, 2017-2022 Consolidated Plan Amendment and an amendment for the Citizen Participation Plan.
At the last meeting, council held a public hearing on the plans.
Over $530,000 was slated for this year, but in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, staff is rolling over unspent funds from previous years, amounting to $88,124, and the city has received $314,293 dollars for the CARES Act, said Ande Banks, deputy city manager, at the meeting.
The public will not be able to attend the council meeting due to restrictions in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, but residents will be able to call in via telephone at (540) 437-2687.
Comments before the meeting can also be submitted at www.HarrisonburgVa.gov/agenda-comments.
The meeting will be streamed on the city’s website at www.HarrisonburgVa.gov and on public education government television Channel 3.
