The Harrisonburg Department of Public Utilities has adopted a new process that potentially extend the life of water lines impacted by corrosive soils.
Officials announced Thursday that crews have installed 6-foot-long, 40-pound magnesium anode rods designed to take the brunt of the damage from corrosive materials found in some soils.
The technique uses a wire to connect the anode to a nearby water line, and draws corrosive elements to the softer magnesium rather than the ductile, iron water line, officials said. It spares the water line from some corrosion.
Public utilities crews will use test stations to monitor the deterioration of magnesium and replace it as needed.
In a statement, field superintendent Mike Higgs said replacing an anode is easier than replacing or repairing a water line.
"This line where we have installed the magnesium anodes was placed in the 1970s, in an area we later determined through study to be a critical area of corrosive elements," Higgs said in the press release. "We’ve had multiple breaks on this line, and had to replace some 600 feet of pipe in the past, with a break costing as much as $50,000 or more once you account for the damage it can cause to area roadway or landscaping.
"Replacing an anode instead is not only more cost effective, but can be done with no disruption of service to area homes and businesses," he said.
Micaela Cummings, public utilities engineer who served as the project manager for this effort, said the pilot project involved 10 anodes on 180 feet of pipe. The effort could soon be expanded up to 9,000 feet of pipeline.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.