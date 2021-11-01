The rain on Saturday held out just long enough for the roughly 40 people participating in the Mayor’s Bike Ride in downtown Harrisonburg to complete the course.
Saturday’s costumed ride, sponsored by the Shenandoah Valley Bicycle Coalition, was the second annual event, said Kyle Lawrence, a representative of the coalition. Lawrence completed the ride while wearing a banana costume.
The ride was led by Mayor Deanna Reed, who got back on a bicycle for the first time in 30 years two years ago with the first Mayor’s Bike Ride. Reed rode an electric bicycle, which has a battery and a motor, Lawrence said. It doesn’t negate the need to pedal but it gives a little push, “like a hand on your back,” Lawrence said.
The bike ride, which lasted a little over an hour, started at the Turner Pavilion, where the Harrisonburg Farmers Market was taking place, and took the riders through quiet neighborhoods where they were unlikely to encounter too much traffic, Lawrence said.
The ride, while meant to provide some Halloween fun on the holiday weekend, was also to highlight the need for bike friendly paths, greenways and other areas designated for keeping walkers and bike riders safe from drivers, Lawrence said.
“The city is fairly friendly for bike riders,” Lawrence said. “But there is always room for improvement.”
But improvements are coming. A greenway is underway that will connect a number of Harrisonburg schools and will allow walkers and bike riders to pass through the golf course, which was previously not permitted.
The Shenandoah Valley Bicycle Coalition hopes to establish the Mayor’s Bike Ride as an event that takes place every year and regardless of who is mayor, in a continued effort to bring awareness to the importance of bicycle safety and the need for greenways and safe spaces for alternative transportation, Lawrence said.
