Due to a projected increase in state and federal revenue, Harrisonburg City Public Schools is proposing a 3% salary increase and adding 37 positions.
Michael Richards gave School Board members his first budget presentation as superintendent of Harrisonburg City Public Schools on Tuesday.
Richards said he and central office staff identified priorities for 2020-21 that include cost of living increases to attract top candidates; expanding the “digital expedition” the school division has underway by purchasing Chromebooks for all seventh- and eighth-grade students; providing professional development tied to staff needs; support the emotional needs of students and staff; continue to invest in special education; and to find resources to deal with crowding at Harrisonburg High School in preparation for construction of the new high school.
The needs will be addressed in part with additional revenue the school division can expect at the state level. While a state budget has not been approved by the General Assembly yet, all versions — the Senate, House of Delegates and Gov. Ralph Northam’s proposal — include additional revenue for Harrisonburg schools.
With an average daily enrollment 6,300 students, state revenues reflect a $4.52 million, or 10.56%, increase based on the governor’s proposed budget. The House version of the budget reflects a $5.04 million, or 11.79%, increase, and the Senate version reflects a $5.05 million, or 11.82%, increase.
The school division can expect a small increase in federal revenue but also a loss of local recovered costs due to less revenue from the Shenandoah Valley Regional Special Education program.
All told, Harrisonburg can expect an increase over the current operating budget of $4.96 million, or 5.94%.
The proposed 3% raise for employees will cost an additional $1.39 million, and offsetting rising health insurance and retirement rates will cost $823,858.
The largest chunk of money from additional state revenue will go to fund new positions. Harrisonburg City Public Schools continues to see enrollment growth, and additional teachers must be hired to meet those needs.
Proposed new positions include eight at Harrisonburg High School, including an assistant principal, eight for Keister Elementary School, two for Bluestone Elementary School, one at Elon Rhodes, two at Smithland Elementary School, four for Skyline Middle School, four special education instructors, one at Stone Spring Elementary School, five at Thomas Harrison Middle School, one at Waterman Elementary School, five new positions in central office, and two student services positions.
Some of the new positions are part time, and in total the equivalent of 36.75 full-time positions are being proposed, with a price tag of $2.57 million.
Total nonpersonnel expenditures, which include technology, textbooks, transportation, federal programs and utility costs, are being proposed to cost an additional $117,970.
In total, the proposed 2020-21 budget is being estimated at $88.5 million. The School Board is slated to approve the budget at a work session in two weeks.
