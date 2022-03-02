Harrisonburg City Public Schools’ proposed budget for the next fiscal year includes a significant increase in funding, compensation recommendations and salary adjustments of 9% on average, as well as an additional 36.5 full-time positions and 17 extended contracts.
“This is a pleasant experience presenting this budget,” Superintendent Michael Richards said at Tuesday’s School Board meeting of the fiscal 2022-23 proposal. “I don’t have to talk about where we’re lacking, but can talk about where we’re concentrating our efforts.”
The General Assembly has not approved a state budget, but based on former Gov. Ralph Northam’s proposed budget, with a projected enrollment of 6,300 students, HCPS expects state revenue to increase by $9.5 million, or 18.7%.
Federal revenues are projected to increase by $3.26 million, or 55.1%, as a result of an increase in American Rescue Plan Act and Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds of $3 million, and additional increases for federal Title II, III, IV, and VI funds.
Locally appropriated revenues are projected to increase by $1.4 million, or 3.9%.
In total, the proposed HCPS budget for 2022-23, which begins July 1, includes a total revenue increase of $14.2 million, or 15.2%.
The average 9% compensation recommendations and salary adjustments includes funds for an increase in salaries, payroll taxes, the Virginia Retirement System, group life insurance, stipend adjustments, health insurance adjustments, and increased substitute costs.
“I’m very proud of [salary increases],” Richards said. “Our teachers deserve that.”
A school division operating budget is largely made up of personnel costs. The proposed 2022-23 operating budget also includes nonpersonnel funds for technology, maintenance and more of $4.6 million.
In other business, the School Board approved the members of a naming committee for the new High School.
Along with three unnamed students, the members of the naming committee are: Magaly Ayala Iraheta, Christine Coffman, Cathy Copeland, Becky Deloney, Joe Fitzgerald, Daniel Kirwan, Marquis McGee, Deanna Reed, Sal Romero, Nzar Sharif and Eliana Tejedor Hernandez.
School Board member Obie Hill asked that Fitzgerald be removed from the committee due to the fact that he is married to School Board Vice Chair Deb Fitzgerald. However, the other members of the School Board said Joe Fitzgerald does not benefit in any way from being on the committee and has historical knowledge of the school construction and naming process that would be valuable.
The School Board also approved a timeline for naming the new high school, setting the vote for May 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.