The Harriet Tubman Cultural Center is sponsoring a peace rally against police brutality and hatred today at 6 p.m. on Court Square in Harrisonburg.
The event is being held in response to the death of George Floyd, a black man from Minneapolis who died Monday after his neck was pinned beneath a Minneapolis police officer’s knee, according to The Associated Press.
All participants are asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing. The event is scheduled to last two hours.
-- Staff Report
