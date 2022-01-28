Rockingham County School Board meetings started heating up over the summer as parents unhappy with mask mandates put decorum to the side to make their feelings known.
RCPS has since partnered with Catherine Barnes, an adjunct faculty member in the Center for Justice and Peacebuilding at Eastern Mennonite University, to help design a framework for members of the community to have better discourse with one another.
Barnes has been working at EMU in various roles since 2007. At Monday’s School Board meeting, Barnes presented an overview of what she hopes to accomplish this year.
“So much of the time issues are set up as either, or,” Barnes said. “There is one right way, and there is one wrong way.”
The goal is to guide residents in a positive dialogue that can help them see the points of view of others.
Barnes said that while there are challenges ahead it is clear from the attendance at School Board meetings recently that there is “passionate concern for our children.” Barnes hopes this common ground will be a good enough starting point for families.
Currently, a group of about 20 residents from different backgrounds and circumstances and with diverse political views are meeting so that Barnes can gather information on where division lies.
“This group has had the chance to engage in deep dialogue and share their own experiences and stories, and to share what motivates the views and values they have,” she said.
A larger community forum will take place this spring, most likely in May, where members of the community can come out and engage in structured conversations. The original group of 20 will be there to facilitate and help guide conversations in a positive direction based on the dialogue they have already been engaging in.
The goal for this year is to focus on how to create a school environment that makes all students feel safe and like they belong, Barnes said.
Barnes’ full presentation, as well as a video from the meeting, can be found on the School Board’s website.
