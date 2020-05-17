The ballot for November's Harrisonburg City Council election is beginning to solidify after three candidates were nominated to run as Democrats during the party’s primary Saturday.
Mayor Deanna Reed will run to keep her seat after receiving 438 votes, or 82%, along with Charles Hendricks and Laura Dent, who will be vying for the seats of councilmen Richard Baugh and George Hirschmann.
"I am honored to be selected for one of the nominations, of course there were five great candidates, but I look forward to working alongside Charles Hendricks and Laura Dent," Reed said.
Baugh, the longest serving member on the dais, received 44% of votes and did not win the Democratic nomination.
Baugh could not be reached on Sunday afternoon.
Hendricks, principal architect at Gaines Group Architects, received 323 votes from the 533 ballots cast. Dent, a freelance technical writer, received 310 votes, or 58%.
The youngest candidate, Luciano Benjamin, a 20-year old recently graduated James Madison University student, received 234 votes.
Hendricks said Sunday that Harrisonburg is poised for a “great revival” and is looking forward to seeing it unfold.
“I am excited to run alongside Mayor Reed and Laura Dent,” he said. “The diversity of knowledge and experience we will bring to the city, along with Sal Romero and Chris Jones, will help launch Harrisonburg forward as a model city for business, sustainability and inclusivity.”
Dent said Sunday she was thrilled to be running with Reed and Hendricks, calling them her “dream team.” She also thanked Baugh for his 12 years of service and Benjamin for his great ideas for the future.
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Harrisonburg Democratic Committee moved its City Council caucus from May 2 to Saturday, removed any in-person voting options and allowed ballots to be cast online to help reduce the number of people gathering at the local party’s headquarters in Harrisonburg.
Voters were able to request a ballot online or by phone and return the ballot online or by mail by 5 p.m. Saturday, but when it came time to count ballots, technical issues arose.
Harrisonburg Democratic Committee chair Alleyn Harned said Saturday night that due to technical challenges with the same equipment sending out and receiving coded ballots, “some valued and appreciated Harrisonburg voters were unable to be processed and did not receive their electronic ballot before close.”
The technical difficulty led to 27 voter requests that came in to not be counted.
“This is very regretful and we will work to allow more people to participate in the future, but we had no anticipated the technical systems being overwhelmed and these circumstances were challenging,” Harned said.
Results of the primary were not released until shortly after 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, nearly five hours after voting was closed.
Despite voting challenges, Saturday’s primary received a record number of participation for a city caucus as Harned said past caucuses were in the 200 participation ballpark. By Saturday morning, 400 absentee ballots were received.
