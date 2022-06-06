Relay For Life Raises Money, Spirits In Battle Against Cancer

For a while, there isn’t a smile. For a spell, there aren’t any jokes.
There are no laughs, no giggles, no joy.
Jane Kibler, sitting in the shade of a tree at the Rockingham County Fairgrounds on Saturday, takes a bit to open up to strangers. When she does, it gets serious.
Here, three hours before she will take part in the American Cancer Society Relay For Life’s survivor lap, the Harrisonburg resident slowly pulls her glasses off, lifts a hand to her eyes and digs out tears that well at the base of each.
“Survivors,” Kibler says, “look at it as ‘I’m surviving.’ But, I know this is what’s going to take me.”
It’s been five years since her breast cancer diagnosis, and talking about what she believes will take her from this Earth isn’t easy. Her friend, her pal, her old riding buddy, her team captain — Cathy Breeden – sees the emotion while standing a few feet away. She slowly walks over, smiles and nudges Kibler’s shoulder.
“Yeah,” Breeden says, a larger-than-life Harley Davidson medallion on a chain bouncing off her neck as she talks. “I got conned into being a team leader this year.”
Then, finally Kibler smiles. She laughs.
“This is no con,” she says. “You’re the best.”
***
This year’s theme is Back In The Saddle: Kickin’ Cancer, and as the tents pop up and food gets cooking, John Barlow walks through the fairgrounds pushing a stroller.
Years ago, he says, his sister was diagnosed with breast cancer, an all-too common theme in the family.
“Mom, aunt, sister, seems like everybody,” he says.
That’s why he was walking on Saturday. And it’s why he’s been walking in Relay For Life events across Virginia since his sister’s death in 2008.
He shrugs. “The least I can do, right?”
According to the American Cancer Society Relay for Life webpage, the event has origins dating back to May 1985, when Dr. Gordon “Gordy” Klatt circled the track at the University Of Puget Sound for 24 hours, totaling 83.6 miles as friends and family watched. Through his walk/run, he raised $27,000 in pledges to help save lives from cancer. The next year, 19 teams joined and $33,000 was raised.
On Saturday, 35 teams made up of 163 walkers lapped a path at the Rockingham County Fairgrounds for a total of $97,297.98 raised, according to the event website.
The leading fundraising team as of Sunday, according to the website, was Ridin 4 A Cure with $13,376. The top participant? Breeden, Ridin’s team leader, with $7,507.
With the survivors’ lap getting ready to start, Breeden is on a stage, clapping as event organizers are announced, enthralled as local Realtor Dee Dee Sencindiver traces her journey — starting at her pancreatic cancer diagnosis in May 2020 and leading to her 2021 remission.
“She’s the best,” Kibler says, with a nod toward Breeden.
***
Here, in a few hours, Kibler hopes to complete seven laps. One for each of the luminaries she’ll light, one survivor lap to start things off and one caregiver lap. She has no clue how long those seven laps are going to take around the fairgrounds. She guesses she’ll have to stop a few times.
“Take your time,” Breeden says.
They met riding. Kibler, the rock-hard U.S. Army vet who spent a year screaming at wet-nosed recruits as a drill sergeant, riding her Suzuki Burgman. Breeden, the hard-handshaking rider, on her ear-drum bursting Harley.
“Loud,” Breeden says. “It’s all about the noise.”
Now, as Kibler talks about her struggles, opens up a bit about how the chemo wrecked her heart and the radiation ruined her lungs, Breeden is a smiling crutch. Making a joke, stopping the tears without really trying.
“I can’t ride anymore,” Kibler says. The treatment, and the cancer, sapped her strength. Holding up a 500-pound bike these days is out of the question.
That was her goal those five years ago, when she was diagnosed and the treatment began — to ride again. Reality hit hard, but Breeden made sure Kibler stayed a part of the Proud American Riders, a local group of riders that meets the first Saturday of every month at Blue Ridge Powersports.
“They’re gracious enough to let me, when they do their benefit rides in the spring and the fall, they let me ride in the back in my car,” Kibler says.
Breeden smiles. She wouldn’t have it any other way.
And Kibler’s smile returns. Finally. Again.
***
It’s time.
Colors? Presented.
National anthem? Sung.
A prayer? Said.
The survivors line up under a blow-up arch. The front line holds a banner, somewhere in the pack stands Kibler — hat on her head, purple shirt lumping just down from her left shoulder where the pacemaker sits.
Then, over the PA system, U2’s “Beautiful Day” begins to play and the group shuffles its way on the first lap. Kibler keeps a steady pace, not falling behind — or “bringing up the rear,” as she joked, hours earlier, was her job on the team — but staying with the pack.
Teammates and fellow walkers line the pathway, all clapping. All smiling.
Kibler takes her glasses off and rubs her eyes, tears falling down her cheeks as she walks.
“We don’t do scans anymore,” she says. “Because I can’t do anymore treatments. So I choose not to. We basically …”
Her voice trails off.
“Day by day.”
Kibler gets her second lap in, the caregivers lap, before she sits down near the starting line in a lawn chair and fans her face with a piece of paper. She claps as walkers take their laps, waving her way. She waves back.
“It’s going to work out,” she says. “It very well may. It’s out of my hands.”
She sighs. Then changes the subject.
“Look. See the glow sticks?”
It’s still bright out, sun shining high overhead, at night those glow sticks will pop. After each lap, they’re placed in luminaries along the path. Then, they’ll put them all together.
One thousand, one hundred and sixty-seven of them. All glowing, representing the estimated amount of people who die from cancer each day.
“A lot,” Kibler says.
And together, hours later, here, at the Rockingham County Fairgrounds, those sticks will glow.
They’ll glow here in remembrance.
They’ll glow here for hope and the survivors.
There, they’ll glow for Jane Kibler.
