Members of the Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation Advisory Commission have renewed a push for a splash pad or pool at Ralph Sampson Park in the Northeast neighborhood.
At its April meeting, the advisory commission asked member Carol Mills-Rooker to draft an official statement "to prioritize and support funding and construction of a splashpad and/or pool at Ralph Sampson Park," according to meeting minutes.
The draft statement will be discussed at the next commission meeting, which is Monday.
The idea for such an amenity at the park was first formalized in the final master plan for Ralph Sampson Park in 2008, according to city documents.
A splash pad is included in the advisory capital improvement program document, with construction slated to begin in 2025 and completion in 2026, according to city documents.
Harrisonburg native Curtis Washington, 63, learned to swim at a now-gone pool in the Northeast neighborhood nearby what is now Ralph Sampson Park.
"It was used all the time," Washington said Thursday before practicing his fly-fishing casting technique at the park.
He said if a pool were to be built at Ralph Sampson Park, it would be a popular spot for nearby residents, especially kids.
"It'd give them something to do. It'd help keep them out of trouble and they wouldn't have to figure out how to get all the way across town" to Westover Park to use a pool, Washington said.
Kids at Ralph Sampson Park on Thursday said they would like it to have a pool, which they would be able to use more often than Westover.
"I think it would be nice," said Yaretzi Baltazar, 11, with her grandmother at the playground. She added it would be good to be able to cool off in a nearby pool during the summer heat.
Antwan Smith and Jay Shelton, both 14, agreed while on one of the park's basketball courts.
Donte Singleton, 35, said he and his family would definitely use the amenity. Singleton and his family moved from Philadelphia to Harrisonburg last year.
"Me and my brother were talking about that the other day, trying to find a pool around here," Singleton said while walking his dog D'Angelo through Ralph Sampson Park on Thursday.
The total cost of the original proposed "sprayground" was slated to be $408,000 in the 2008 master plan for Ralph Sampson Park, but the most recent CIP has an updated price at $485,000.
"It's certainly something that's been on our radar," said Michael Parks, city spokesperson.
In May 2019, the city unveiled its first splashpad, along with pool renovations, at Westover Park on the west side of the city.
Obie Hill, a member of the parks advisory commission and School Board, said he lives near Westover, and the water amenities there are heavily used and liked by residents.
"I'm very well pleased with the updates and all the things that were done to make that park safe and aesthetically pleasing, but we have many, many students on the north side of town" who don't have the same access to such amenities, Hill said.
He said busing between the two parts of town has been considered.
Parks said the city "would love" to bring more amenities to the Northeast neighborhood, but it is not the only project officials would like to get across the line.
"As always, if we hear from the public that this is something that is a priority to them, that certainly impacts how we rank it in our priorities," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.