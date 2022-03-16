Where others see roadblocks, Kirsten Moore sees “design challenges.”
The downtown Harrisonburg building that contained Big L Tire Pros, a tire store and garage, was full of them.
It sits on a triangular lot at the corner of North Liberty and West Gay streets, and the lot backs up to a railroad track. The building along with several other nearby properties was purchased by local development firm Bismarck LLC in 2018.
“It leaves two sides,” said Moore, who was brought on the project as a designer. “There were a lot of tricky construction design solutions we had to come up with to both meet city code and historic tax credit regulations.”
When Moore, now the owner of Magpie Diner, walked through the glass corner entrance of the building, she recognized it would take a lot of work, but she said she could clearly envision a modern take on a diner filling the space.
“I immediately had a vision for what it could be,” Moore said. “It weirdly looks very similar to that, to when it popped in my head. There were some obvious design solutions in my mind of how to handle it and what it could be.”
The ensuing renovation of the building resulted in a mixed-use space that contains Magpie Diner, the Bakery at Magpie and Chestnut Ridge Coffee Roasters. The upstairs of the building is home to the Perch, a co-working space.
While the space’s purpose was transformed from tire store and garage to restaurants and modern office space, stakeholders said the integrity and overall character of the building has been retained.
For those reasons, the renovation won Best Adaptive Reuse Project, a statewide award, from the Department of Housing and Community Development, according to a Feb. 16 press release.
The renovation had benefits beyond just making room for a new restaurant, said Andrea Dono, executive director of Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance.
“The difference in that building and the activity in it is really night and day,” Dono said. “We are so proud of this project and what it did for the community and wanted to celebrate it. Luckily, the state agreed.”
Dono said the project has resulted in increased foot traffic around the building and to other businesses downtown.
“We’ve heard from other businesses that they’ve seen more people come through because they are waiting for their tables [at Magpie],” Dono said. “There’s a waitlist for the diner almost every day, and the owners direct people to where they can go walk and shop while they are waiting.”
Dono said the success of the Magpie renovation has coincided with other businesses’, including nearby Sage Bird Ciderworks and Mashita, a Korean-American restaurant, which both revealed expansions in 2021.
“It just shows that one really strong project can have a ripple effect in the surrounding area,” Dono said.
Culminating in July 2020, the renovation of the Magpie building relied on historic rehabilitation tax credits from the state and federal government. The credits are issued for projects that change the purpose of a space without affecting the integrity of the buildings.
“When some people make the easy decision to demolish that sort of building, it’s really validating to see the power of historic preservation and the impact it can have on a community,” Dono said.
In the early 1940s, local businessman Raymond Carr Sr. opened Carr’s Tire Service in that lot. The building went through multiple construction phases, the main one completed in 1955. Carr’s son, Leroy Carr, took over and changed the business name to Big L Tire Pros, with the “L” standing for “Leroy.”
“Anything that’s original and inherent to the building has to stay if at all possible,” Moore said. “All of the windows are just refinished. The garage doors were wooden and beyond their scope of usefulness so we had to build replicas that matched the window pane structure and size and everything.”
Leroy Carr sold the downtown business to employees in 1990 and Big L Tire continues in another location. Ray Carr Tires, started by Ray Carr Jr., is a different store that’s still open on North Liberty Street. Colleen Grattan, who owns Ray Carr Tires, has photos of her grandfather when he was building out the space for Carr’s Tire Service in the 1940s and ‘50s.
“They carried every single cinder block out [to the construction site],” Grattan said. “Raymond Carr Sr.’s three sons were involved in the construction of the Magpie building.”
Grattan said there were some obstacles as Big L Tire’s business grew, due to the space it was in. She said the corner lot posed a challenge when the business began servicing larger trucks. She said there was no need for the business to operate downtown anymore, since Harrisonburg had grown over the decades.
The requirements to receive the credits are fairly strict, according to Moore. She said doors and windows couldn’t be moved or changed. Changing anything structurally was frowned upon unless it was absolutely necessary.
The large bay windows at the front of the building stayed the same. The exterior was given a fresh coat of paint, new signage and a patio space. Other than that, Moore said the soul of the building didn’t change.
“When we first finished the signage on the building, I came around the corner from 42 onto Gay Street and [I was really proud that] it still is what it was but it’s something new and fresh,” Moore said.
In addition to the unique building, with its cinder block curved edge that screams 1950s, Grattan said Carr’s legacy lives on in the existing family business.
“[The building] is part of an exciting future of changes. We still have our tire store here where we continue to offer the same level of service that my grandfather did,” Grattan said. “That building is serving the future generations and the needs of the revitalized downtown Harrisonburg.”
According to Moore, the Carr family’s legacy continues in the diner, where past customers of the tire store have returned to eat.
“So there’s affinity for this place for what it was,” Moore said. “To have it become something that creates a soft spot in people’s heart for something maintains the character of the building.”
The renovation was part of an ongoing effort by Moore, Bismarck LLC and some other investors to start new businesses in the northwest part of downtown.
The 2018 purchase of land by Bismarck LLC included a building that now houses Sage Bird Ciderworks and a lot across Liberty Street from Magpie that’s now home to a small apartment building called Sancar Flats.
Bismarck LLC’s purchase also included a building that was once Harrisonburg Grocery Warehouse Co., constructed in the 1920s, across from Magpie on the Gay Street side.
Moore, who has held many different job titles in addition to restaurateur, is putting on her design hat once again, focusing on the Harrisonburg Grocery Warehouse building.
Heading up design and construction, Moore came up with the concept for the Liberty Street Exchange, another mixed-use space that will feature shops on the main floor and an event space on the upper floor.
The Liberty Street Exchange will also rely on historic rehabilitation tax credits. Moore said the building will keep the exposed wooden beams that fill both levels of the space. The main floor will be renovated to serve as a marketplace similar to the Agora Downtown Market.
“I like a challenge; I love figuring out logistics. I’m remembering that, now that we’re getting started on the building across the street, how much I like solving those problems,” Moore said.
