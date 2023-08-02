Tuesday evening was filled with police, first responders and the community to celebrate National Night Out.
National Night Out is intended to bring the community and law enforcement together for a positive experience, according to the National Night Out website.
There were events in the towns of Bridgewater, Broadway, Dayton, Elkton and Timberville. Harrisonburg City personnel and Rockingham County deputies visited various locations to meet with those in their communities.
The Broadway Police Department, along with the Greenmount 4-H Club hosted National Night Out at Community Park, 102 S. Sunset Drive in Broadway.
This was Chief Miller’s third National Night Out. The event has expanded since he has been volunteering, said Broadway Police Chief Doug Miller.
In September it will be Miller’s 26th year in law enforcement. He said he loves events like this one.
“I'm at a point in my career where I'm all about getting out here with the public," Miller said. “It is a great, great community."
Miller was seen at the grill throughout the evening, cooking hot dogs and hamburgers for all the guests.
Broadway's National Night Out had several free events, including opportunities to meet first responders, learn more about law enforcement and tours of a medical helicopter, armored tactical vehicle, police car, rescue squad, fire truck and a tow truck.
Other activities included child fingerprinting, Beard & Broads Axe Throwing trailer, Cub Scout Pack 1 activity tent, carnival games by John C. Myers staff, a cupcake walk and face painting by Greenmount 4-H Club and Grampy's Village Zoo.
Macyn Beamer, 9, is part of 4-H and was helping her mother, Meghan Se, volunteer at Broadway’s National Night Out.
Beamer resides in Broadway and said she recognized some personnel at the event, due to a field trip she took in the past. Beamer loves all things that are related to animals, so her mother was not surprised that her favorite part of the event was the pig at Grampy’s Village Zoo.
Jordan Hammer, 3, and his mother Danielle Sandridge were at the event Tuesday evening.
Jordan was seen petting the K9 dog. Jordan was standing beside the K9 dog gently petting him. The K9 dog sitting, was still taller than Jordan who kept looking up at the dog.
Jordan said he likes the animals at the event. He said “I like that one,” as he pointed at the miniature horse at Grampy’s Village Zoo, across the field.
Corey Crites, his two sons Parker and Laine Crites, and his stepdaughter Kaliana Madden all gathered around a medical helicopter at the event. Molly Karabinus, part of the medical crew, spoke with guests about the operation of the medical helicopter.
Karabinus, a nurse, is part of a crew of three who operate the helicopter air ambulance. Erick Bailey is a flight paramedic and Captain Steven Black is the polit. The three routinely work together for PHI Air Medical — AirCare 5 and are based out of the Shenandoah Valley, according to Karabinus.
"I think a lot of people don't necessarily realize that we do,” said Karabinus.
The crew of three attends EMS scene transports and does inner facilities transports, said Karabinus.
“We've gone as far as Duke, Norfolk, DC, Philly, Pittsburgh, but those are rare. Most of our flights either go to UVA, Roanoke, [or] Charlottesville,” said Black.
Karabinus appreciates the opportunity to do events like National Night Out, because it is a chance for her to talk with other EMS workers. She explained that their job is busy and deals with emergency situations, so there is little room to talk with others in her field.
Events like National Night Out have “lower stress” and are more “relaxed” and this allows her to talk with other professionals, said Karabinus.
Karabinus also likes sending a message to the public that her team is always working for safety.
“I have met the ambulance driver and the helicopter guy, he is very friendly,” said Madden.
Madden’s stepbrother, Parker, was dressed in all black with a badge on. His father Corey said at one point, Parker wanted to be a cop when he grew up.
Parker’s favorite event at National Night Out was the SWAT vehicle.
“I like the thing where you can pop up,” said Parker. Referring to the opening in the top of the SWAT vehicle where he could pop his head out of the top of the vehicle.
Parker’s little brother Laine said he likes the “animals” and “horsey” at Grampy’s Village Zoo.
Madden spoke up and said, “I probably like the fire truck with the Dalmatian and all the dogs because I love dogs.”
Corey mentioned that when he is driving with the children in the car, they get excited when they see police and other emergency professionals. They ask him questions about those professions.
Corey said he enjoys the event because “[National Night Out] is more descriptive than what I can answer for them.”
“We serve a wonderful town that supports law enforcement, and this event helps us continue to build a safe, caring community for our neighbors to live, work and play,” said Broadway Police Chief Doug Miller in an email from Cari Orebaugh, deputy town manager.
