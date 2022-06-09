Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance created a new event last year that has returned by popular demand.
Best.Weekend.Ever., held in response to the COVID-19 pandemic as a way to bring the community back together as restrictions eased, became an instant hit, Andrea Dono, executive director of Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance, said in a press release.
“We designed the event to appeal to people of all ages and make it easy to simply show up downtown and be entertained,” Dono said in the release.
Taking place downtown, Best.Weekend.Ever. will feature a host of entertainment, arts and shopping opportunities on June 18 from 1:30 to 7 p.m. Both lanes of Main Street, from Franklin to Rock streets, will be closed from noon to 8 p.m. and Court Square will be closed to traffic from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. for the activities, which include three music stages, sidewalk sales, a community mural and more.
Best.Weekend.Ever. will feature a “Sip & Stroll” from 1 to 7:30 p.m., a special allowance where participants over 21 may carry beverages purchased from local bars and restaurants throughout the downtown area during the festival after purchasing a wristband from HDR, said Jennifer Bayes, the nonprofit’s events manager.
A community mural painting will take place from 1 to 5 p.m. near Jimmy Madison’s, where participants will use colorful paints to fill in a 5-by-7-foot nature scene with finger prints, Bayes said.
“We’ll have little circular sponges, so [people] will pick a color, dip the sponge in paint and do a dot and then put your fingerprint over it,” Bayes said. “So it’ll be pointillism style.”
Additionally, OASIS Fine Art & Craft and the Explore More Discovery Museum will host a kids zone, with a schedule of fun crafts and games throughout the day and free admission to Explore More from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to the event website. Kid-friendly giant lawn games will also be set up on Court Square from 1 to 7:30 p.m, the website said.
Musical entertainment will include old time music from Highlander String Band at 1 p.m. at Cross Keys Stage, behind Shenandoah Bicycle Co. At Court Square, Rebecca Porter, a heartfelt country artist, will perform at 1:15 p.m., followed by singer-songwriter Ebony Nicole at 3:15 p.m. and Beyond the Sea, a James Madison University-based unplugged rock band, at 5:10 p.m. Morgan Dean will perform at 2:15 p.m. at Denton Park followed by the Millichenko family at 4:15 p.m., performing traditional Ukrainian music.
For the full list of Best.Weekend.Ever. activities, promotions and parking availability, visit bestweekendever.org.
