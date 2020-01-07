Getting a break from your job or school can be just what the doctor ordered, but it also presents challenges.
On Monday, students and teachers returned to the classroom for the first time in two weeks, having been on break for the holidays. After months of rigorous learning, most were ready for some time off.
But getting back into a routine can be tough, said Lisa Warren, assistant principal and counselor at Harrisonburg High School.
As someone who has worked in another profession before turning to education, Warren said coming back to school is like any job: “No one wants to come back after New Year’s.”
Part of that has to do with readjusting to a prescribed schedule after being free for weeks to make your own. Students and teachers alike have to readjust after being able to stay up late, sleeping in, and not being told where to be by a bell.
The two-week break also represents a gap in learning, which can be a benefit to give brains a rest, but can mean a longer adjustment coming back, as opposed to a normal two-day weekend.
“It takes a minute to get brains refiring in the right direction,” Warren said. Students have to adjust to the 90-minute learning block, where they aren’t checking their phones or computers every few minutes or getting a snack.
But taking a break can also be a good thing. Because the semester doesn’t end when students leave for winter break — instead it ends on Jan. 17 after students come back and take exams — it gives students time to complete assignments that may not have gotten in on time. It gives them a chance to study and work on projects, but without the normal demands of quick deadlines, Warren said.
And of course, a pro to any break or vacation is a chance to re-energize. Students and teachers have a chance to spend time with family, friends and travel.
“I like to look at the first day back as similar to the first day of school,” Warren said. “There is that nervousness and excitement.”
There was a lot of positive energy at HHS on Monday. Students were asking each other about their breaks, what they got for Christmas and where they went.
“There were a lot of fist-bumps, high-fives,” Warren said. “Our students genuinely enjoy socializing with each other.”
For Warren it also meant a lot of visits from students wanting to talk to her about classes, assignments, graduation and more. After getting some time off to think about what they want to do, they come back wanting to put that into action, Warren said.
“It was exciting to see them again and felt good to be back,” Warren said.
