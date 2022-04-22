Revlan Hill is adamant that no matter how much money gets raised during the Great Community Give, the event is always a success.
“Whether we make it or not, it’s going to be a success,” said Hill, executive director of the Community Foundation of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County, which hosts the annual day of giving each April. “If you’re going to make a difference in the community — and with the work we do here at the Community Foundation — you have to be bold.”
On Wednesday, the Great Community Give, first held in 2018, reached an overall fundraising total that topped $5 million over the first five years it was held. This year, the event helped local nonprofits raise $1,727,489 — slightly less than last year, while the number of local nonprofits that participate grew to 125 this year.
Hill said the mission of the Community Foundation is to make it easier for nonprofits to do their jobs. The Great Community Give not only raises money for the causes, Hill said, but also gives every nonprofit a voice in the community.
“We had the ability and we dreamt of doing something amazing for nonprofits,” Hill said.
The Community Foundation also works with memorial donations and estates that are left to specific causes, like animal welfare and environmental protection. The foundation ensures that the money goes where the donor intended, even if they’re no longer alive, said Stephanne Byrd, former executive director of the Community Foundation.
Byrd said for someone to be successful guiding the Community Foundation, they have to care not only about the money they’re managing, but also the reason why the person who donated it wanted to give.
“She is incredibly committed to her community,” Byrd said. “[Her job is] finding out what donors’ interests are and the kind of philanthropies they want to support and assist. Helping them to create a legacy that benefits.”
Some of the projects the Community Foundation has been involved with have included funding to maintain and clean Blacks Run, the stream that runs through downtown, left by Zane Durwood Showker. The Community Foundation manages Showker’s stipulation that the money go strictly to improving the area and not be used for diesel fuel or machinery, Byrd said.
“He’s been dead for years and his dream is still being overseen,” Byrd said.
The Showker family also donated a cemetery and the money to pay for proper burials for families of children who died but could not afford the costs of a grave site, Byrd said. When the first child was buried, Byrd said Hill herself drove to the cemetery and helped dig the plot, because the family could not afford to pay for it.
“She is the heart of the Community Fund,” said Mike Schikman, host of the Mike Schikman Show on WSVA radio station and a friend of Hill’s. “There aren’t many people like that. Emergency nurses, they’ve got that heart. She just cares about her fellow man.”
