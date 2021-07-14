Critical race theory and whether it should be taught in grades K-12 has been a hot-button topic recently, but it will not be taught in Harrisonburg City Public Schools, Superintendent Michael Richards said.
According to The Associated Press, critical race theory is a way of thinking about America’s history through the lens of racism. Scholars developed it during the 1970s and 1980s in response to what they viewed as a lack of racial progress following the civil rights legislation of the 1960s.
It centers on the idea that racism is systemic in the nation’s institutions and that they function to maintain the dominance of white people in society.
The architects of the theory argue that the United States was founded on the theft of land and labor and that federal law has preserved the unequal treatment of people on the basis of race. Proponents also believe race is culturally invented, not biological.
“In my view, critical race theory is not a useful tool for solving [opportunity gaps],” Richards said, adding that identifying opportunity gaps is a problem HCPS is seeking solutions for. “I say that with great respect for some educators who believe that it is. But I’ll point out to them that CRT has been around since the 1970s, and those opportunity gaps are still with us.”
Richards said CRT tends to encourage a focus on the theory itself and not on solutions.
“We need to be hyper-focused on solutions,” he said.
Richards also said theories are made to be disputed — that’s why they are called theories. The problem of opportunity gaps needs to be tackled together, and starting at a place of dispute is not productive, he said.
So what are the solutions Richards and HCPS leaders are looking at to help close opportunity gaps for groups of students?
• Making adjustments to the curriculum so that all students are accurately and adequately represented. Recent adjustments made by the Virginia Department of Education to the African American history curriculum are examples of this.
• Hiring more teachers of color so that every student is able to feel that they can be the one who knows all the math, the literature, the history and the science.
• Making learning more engaging for everyone by making it more hands-on and relevant.
“These are the solutions we are implementing here in Harrisonburg that address the problem of opportunity gaps while enriching the academic experiences for all students,” Richards said.
Richards said administrators and central office staff were already working on some of this when he came on as superintendent in 2019, but some of the ideas he brought with him as well.
In terms of hiring more teachers of color, HCPS is doing a few things, Richards said, including “growing your own,” meaning encouraging current students to pursue a teaching career after graduating, as well as recruiting from Puerto Rico.
Hiring teachers from diverse backgrounds isn’t a struggle unique to HCPS.
According to the Institute of Education Science, in 2018 the average teacher in America was a 43-year-old white woman, with nearly a decade and a half of teaching experience.
While the teaching profession is still disproportionately white, the percentage of white teachers has been inching down for the past several years, while the percentage of Hispanic teachers has been going up. A 2017-18 survey by the Institute of Education Science estimates that 79.3% of public school teachers were white and 9.3% were Hispanic. In 2011-12, nearly 82% of public school teachers were white and 7.8% were Hispanic.
About 7% of teachers are Back and about 2% are Asian — unchanged from previous years. Meanwhile, slightly more than half of public school students are nonwhite.
According to the Department of Education’s fall membership report for the 2020-21 school year, only 32% of HCPS students identified as white and non-Hispanic.
According to Charles Pyle, spokesperson for the Virginia Department of Education, there is no known guidance on whether school divisions should or should not teach critical race theory.
“The state Board of Education’s Standards of Learning comprise the content in each subject area that the commonwealth’s school divisions are required to cover in their local curricula,” Pyle said. “Nowhere in the standards is there a requirement for schools to teach critical race theory, or to incorporate critical race theory when presenting required content.”
Rockingham County Public Schools Superintendent Oskar Scheikl said the school division will also not teach critical race theory.
(1) comment
Although I no longer have any kids in city schools I'm happy to learn that they won't be teaching Critical Racist Theory.
Well done.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.