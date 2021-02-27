At Tuesday's Harrisonburg City School Board meeting, Superintendent Michael Richards will present his proposed budget and will reveal his proposed salary increase for employees.
For the past few months, Richards has worked with school principals, department directors and Tracy Shaver, chief financial office for HCPS, to create a budget based on expected revenues from the state and city, and expected expenditures. The latter would include raises, additional programming or additional positions given an increase in funding.
While Richards is waiting to reveal the raise amount that employees can expect in the coming fiscal year, he confirmed that pay increases are part of the budget picture.
"This budget recognizes the importance of hiring and retaining quality staff members through a salary increase ... by keeping the employee cost of health care constant while such costs are rising in other geographic areas, and by providing funding for campuses to provide stipends for staff members engaged in student enrichment activities beyond the school day," Richards shared as part of his opening statement to the School Board.
His opening statement also stated that in addition to an extensive summer program this year, it accounts for a full reopening of school in the fall.
Richards acknowledged the support the school division receives from City Council and from the community in developing an operating budget each year.
Following Richards' presentation Tuesday, senior staff will continue to monitor the proposed state revenues as different versions of the budget make their way through the General Assembly, and will make adjustments as needed.
The School Board can also ask for changes to be made to the budget.
In most years, a budget is approved at the end of March or the beginning of April and will then go to City Council for final approval.
