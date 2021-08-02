At Tuesday’s Harrisonburg School Board meeting, Superintendent Michael Richards will propose that the division implement an indoor mask policy for the fall, at least at first.
After initially saying that it was safe for vaccinated people to be maskless indoors, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has retracted that statement in the midst of the rise in COVID-19 cases due to the delta variant.
But Richards said masks should be worn by students and staff this fall for a variety of reasons. For one, the vaccine is only available for students 12 and older, which means that half of middle school students are not eligible to be vaccinated and would be required to wear masks.
The high school is its own issue. Administrators would have to take students at their word that they are vaccinated, which Richards said he doesn’t want to do. Also, Harrisonburg High School is facing an overcrowding issue, which is going to make social distancing more of a challenge. Richards has said that the best tools Harrisonburg City Public Schools has against the virus are masks and the vaccine.
For these reasons, Richards is going to propose to the board that when students return on Aug. 7, everyone should wear masks indoors, at least at first. He is proposing that the issue be considered on a monthly basis and in line with recommendations from the CDC, the American Academy of Pediatrics, the Virginia Department of Health and the Virginia Department of Education.
While the School Board does not have to accept Richards’ recommendation, he said he thinks it will on this matter, given the challenges and safety concerns that not wearing masks presents.
Also at Tuesday’s meeting, Richards will present a strategic plan that has been in the works since he came on as superintendent in 2019. Work on the strategic plan took a back seat to dealing with the global pandemic. However, it is ready for its first read to the School Board.
The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday in City Council chambers. Anyone who is unvaccinated is asked to wear a mask. The meeting will also be broadcasted.
