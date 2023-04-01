Harrisonburg is considering some new road rules.
City officials are eyeing road reconfiguration projects this summer on portions of Mount Clinton Pike between Virginia Avenue and Liberty Street, Garbers Church Road between West Market Street and Heritage Center Way and East Market Street between Mason Street and Myrtle Street.
Road reconfigurations, according to officials, reuse existing pavement to improve safety and mobility for vehicles, bicyclists and pedestrians.
Brittany Clem-Hott, spokesperson for the city's public works department, said most of the reconfigurations will take the current, four lane road and turn them into a three-lane road, with one outbound lane, one inbound lane and a center turn lane.
A public forum on the proposal was held Thursday at the Simms Center.
Clem-Hott said the proposed projects are cost-neutral and would be completed during the city’s annual paving schedule.
Officials said road reconfigurations make things safer for drivers because current, four-lane undivided roads include more opportunities for crashes due to the left-lane being used for through movements and left turns. When left-turners are separated into their own lane, the number of car-to-car crashes are reduced; and with no passing, there is less opportunity for drivers to speed or weave.
Research on road reconfiguration installments indicate a 19 to 47 percent reduction in overall crashes, according to city officials.
For non-motorists, road reconfigurations reduce the number of lanes pedestrians need to cross. They also allow the addition of an exclusive bicycle lane that is separated from motorized traffic.
People can provide feedback on the proposal through a questionnaire on the city's website.
