In 2022, there were 427,992 Virginians who had a motorcycle license. The number of fatal motorcycle crashes in 2022, in the Rockingham and Augusta counties' region, are among the top locations of fatalities, according to DMV website.
Virginia DMV Motorcycle Data
Virginia motorcycle registrations from 2018 to 2021 were on the decline. In 2022, they started to increase again, and there were 190,971 motorcycle registrations in the state of Virginia. There were 2,053 motorcycle crashes in 2022, in Virginia. This is 1.7% of all traffic crashes in Virginia that year, according to DMV website, and 1,677 motorcycle riders were injured and 762 of them had serious injuries, according to the DMV website.
For 2022, there were 113 crashes that resulted in a fatality, 108 drivers were killed and three passengers were killed. DMV cautions that percentages on tables within the Virginia Traffic Crash Facts may not equal 100% due to rounding and other factors. And 64.9% of those fatalities were in a multi-vehicle crash and 35.1% were in a single vehicle crash, according to DMV website. And 86.5% of those fatal crashes were on non-interstate roads and 13.5% were on the interstate.
The number of fatal crashes, in 2022, involving motorcycles in Rockingham and Augusta counties' region, are listed among the top half of counties that had fatalities, according to DMV data. This includes three to four fatalities in each county. DMV tracks the actions taken by motorcycle drivers in crashes. Data shows that in the largest amount of motorcycle crashes, in 38.6 %, the motorcycle driver did not take improper actions, according to DMV website.
Virginia DMV website, at https://www.dmv.virginia.gov/safety/, offers safety tips for motorcyclist. DMV recommends getting licensed, title and register the motorcycle, wear proper riding gear including helmets, eye protection, gloves, footwear, jackets and trousers. The DMV website also offers a safety video and other resources regarding motorcycle safety.
Police Officer Training
Lieutenant Timothy Knight of the Virginia State Police has been a motorcycle trooper since 2009 and in 2010 he added motorcycle instructor to his title. This includes teaching motorcycle classes to the other officers and troopers. Then about three or four years ago, he became the statewide motorcycle training coordinator, according to Knight.
Knight uses the program, Ride 2 Save Lives, R2SL, to train motorcyclists. R2SL is a free assessment course that is available for Virginia Motorcycle riders at a novice skill level and above, according to DMV’s website.
Motorcycle safety and instructions for officers and troopers, that Knight provides, are more of an in-depth training. Most attendees have taken a basic safety course and have some experience riding.
The course trains attendees how to address questions such as: What if a tire blows out, what if a tire separates from a rim and what if the throttle got stuck? Answering these questions for motorcycle riders better prepares them for situations that occur, according Knight.
The classes focus on the rider themselves and what they can do to try to prevent accidents or if they're going to be involved in a crash and how to minimize the damage, said Knight.
The techniques, riding styles, trooper experiences and things that motorcycle troopers have seen regarding motorcycle operation helps people stay safer, Knight said.
"We can pass on to the public to hopefully make them a safer rider,” said Knight. “Every trooper knows, every police officer knows, when the call goes out for a motorcycle crash, it's not good. I mean, there's a lot of a lot of injuries, a lot of fatalities that go along with a motorcycle crash, you just don't have the protection around you, that you do with a car.”
The responsibility goes on the rider of the motorcycle, he said.
“It's about them being in control of the motorcycle instead of the motorcycle controlling them,” said Knight.
Motorcycle Troopers
The Culpeper division of the State Police includes Harrisonburg, and the division recently introduced a pilot program that added one motorcycle trooper, said Knight.
The benefits of having motorcycle cops are many, he said. For one, a motorcycle can cover terrain that police cars and SUVs cannot. Such as narrow roads and work zone areas. The maneuverability of a motorcycle is a key helpful element to a police officer. Motorcycles can also allow police officer to physically get where cars cannot to run radars for speeding, according to Knight. Motorcycles are also a great tool for clearing traffic.
Police officers on motorcycles also bring attention to motorcycles. This will hopefully bring more awareness to motorcycles on the road in general, said Knight.
Being a motorcycle trooper has been rewarding for Knight, he has been afforded many opportunities. He has escorted every president, since he has been a motorcycle trooper, completed dignitary escorts and met a lot of different people. Knight said, he has had “a lot of interesting and neat experiences that I've gotten to do throughout the years, that I would have never had the opportunity to do,” if he had not been a motorcycle trooper.
Riders in Motion
Steven Courtney had a bad motorcycle crash when he was young. The crash is a “big reason” he started Riders in Motion in 2012, said Anna Courtney, operational coordinator of Riders in Motion.
“He wants to spread the message of safety and help other people be safe on their motorcycle because it's also such a joy to ride,” Anna Courtney said.
Riders in Motion uses the Motorcycle Safety Foundation’s curriculum. This consists of a two-day basic rider course and an introductory motorcycle experience that is a two-hour course for anyone wanting to give motorcycling a try before committing to the basic rider course.
“The Motorcycle Safety Foundation is the internationally recognized developer of the comprehensive, research-based, Rider Education and Training System. RETS curricula promotes lifelong-learning for motorcyclists and continuous professional development for certified RiderCoaches and other trainers,” according to Motorcycle Safety Foundation’s website.
The first tip to ensure safety is to “ride like you're invisible" because a lot of crashes happen because the car just did not see the person on the motorcycle, according to Anna Courtney.
Courtney said another tip is to wear all the gear, all the time.
"[Wear] head to toe motorcycle gear all the time when you're riding,” said Anna Courtney.
For those that share the roads with motorcycles, Anna Courtney recommends to look twice.
“You don't see what you don't expect to see,” Anna Courtney said.
Motorcycles are smaller than other vehicles on the road so being mindful of this can save a life, she said.
In Virginia, there are two ways to get a motorcycle license. One way is to go to the DMV and the second way is to take a basic rider course, said Anna Courtney.
Riders in Motion approaches safety by training participants on the technical side of motorcycle riding as well as the attitude of safety, said Anna Courtney.
