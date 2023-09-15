ROCKINGHAM COUNTY — Luke Post, 17, started working to help other children facing cancer when he was just 13 years old.
“On May 6, 2019, I was diagnosed with T-cell lymphoblastic lymphoma. I was 13 years old at the time, and I battled a two-and-a-half-year treatment,” said Post, who finished his treatment on Aug. 28, 2021.
September is childhood cancer awareness month, said Post. So, in September 2020 “I wanted to kind of do something small just to help the children.”
Post created, Luke Strong T-shirts to be sold to help raise some money for the cause. He sold on social media and to friends and family. He was able to raise a couple hundred dollars, said Post.
Post said that the money he was raising started to spread fast, and before he knew it he had raised $6,000.
The money helped provide toys and activities for children that were going through cancer treatment.
That included books, video games, toys and movies for children that are at the clinic for treatment, according to Eric Swensen, public information officer for UVA Health. These items are for children to have a mental break from what they are going through.
The New York Yankees heard Post's story and contacted him.
“They let me throw out the first pitch at a Yankees game,” Post said.
The Yankees also donated $10,000 to the charity.
Post then reached out to UVA personnel and spoke about a design for a sanctuary room. The money raised went for a massage chair for patients that needed infusions in the room.
“I went through two and a half years of cancer treatment, and I know what it's like being stuck in the hospital and the clinic all the time,” said Post. "The white walls are scary and nothing can really make it better. I wanted to do something that can kind of help the kids feel at least a little more comfortable. Because I know it's something that I would have enjoyed. I know what these kids go through, and I want to help out a little bit, just to make them feel more comfortable.”
A large part of the money donated went toward the massage chair that is in the sanctuary room for the children, said Swensen. The sanctuary room is designed for children that are going through infusion treatments.
When young patients come to UVA Children’s for infusion treatments, the treatment can be lengthy, according to Swensen.
“It's a tough thing to go through, in any event and then having to sit there for hours while you get this infusion treatment [can be overwhelming]," Swensen said.
The goal of this kind of sanctuary space is to create a place outside of the traditional treatment rooms with four white walls in a hospital, according to Swensen. The sanctuary space provides a more relaxing space and can give patients a sense of peace.
The UVA Health Battle Building is an outpatient clinic space, said Swensen. Infusion treatments are the longest period of time that patients need to be at the clinic.
Children at the hospital mentioned wanting a safer and relaxing space, said Swensen.
“One of the kids said to … our patient centered care manager that he wanted someplace that felt … like a sanctuary,” Swensen explained.
The walls of the sanctuary room are painted to look like the Blue Ridge Mountains, said Swensen. The room is meant to help children feel more comfortable while they are patients in the hospital.
There was an unveiling ceremony last week and the plan is to have the sanctuary room fully up and running by the end of this month, said Swensen.
Post is a senior at Turner Ashby High School and works at Heritage Oaks Golf Course. Post continues in his effort to bring awareness to childhood cancer. He has started plans to create another charity to help research for children battling cancer.
Post's first thought, while going through cancer treatment, was to help others, said Swensen.
“Everybody at the Children's Hospital," Swensen said, "is so appreciate of everything that he's done for the hospital and for the patients.”
