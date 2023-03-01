These are profiles of the contestants in the 2022 Regional Spelling Bee sponsored by the Rockingham District Ruritans, and co-sponsored by the Daily News-Record. The bee will be Saturday at 10 a.m. at Skyline Middle School.
In advance, the DN-R will profile the competitors vying for a spot in this year’s Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C. Participants include students from Harrisonburg City, Rockingham and Highland public county schools, Eastern Mennonite School and Redeemer Classical School.
Name: Anders Yancey
School: Elkton Middle School
Grade: Eighth
Hometown: Elkton
Parents: Eric and Megan Yancey
Winning or misspelled word in school or district bee: tartan
If misspelled, how did you spell it? Tarten
Favorite subject: English
Why: It is the subject I struggle the least with.
What do you want to be when you grow up? I don’t really know.
Why?
Hobbies: Baseball, reading, video games and drawing.
Favorite book, author or series: “Imaginary Friend” by Stephen Chbosky
Spelling secrets or advice: Usually when I am spelling, I tap my foot to a rhythm with each letter.
Interesting facts about yourself: I have a twin brother, and I love to travel. I’ve visited half the states in the U.S. and hope to travel to all of them one day.
Name: Glenn “Andrew” Jenkins
School: Elkton Middle School
Grade: Sixth
Hometown: Elkton
Parents: Glenn and Brandy Jenkins
Winning or misspelled word in school or district bee: technique
If misspelled, how did you spell it?
Favorite subject: Math
Why: The way you can work numbers in different.
What do you want to be when you grow up? Teacher
Why? To help kids learn.
Hobbies: Playing music, playing, tablet, reading books.
Favorite book, author or series: “Magic Tree House” by Mary Pope Osborne.
Spelling secrets or advice: Study the list every day, reading the dictionary. And learn different words and what they mean.
Interesting facts about yourself: My family is my mom, dad, cousin Brocke, my dog Arther, my cats Bella and Gray. I have a record collection and a bookcase.
Name: Bryan Duong Milstead
School: Skyline Middle School
Grade: Seventh
Hometown: Harrisonburg
Parents: Jon Milstead and Ni Luu Milstead
Winning or misspelled word in school or district bee:
If misspelled, how did you spell it?
Favorite subject: Math
Why: It can be applied every day in life.
What do you want to be when you grow up? Engineer/scientist
Why? Because there’s an aspect of ingenuity in engineering, and with science, you can make new discoveries.
Hobbies: Playing the violin, golfing, gaming, drawing, reading, being outside.
Favorite book, author or series: I am interested in the sci-fi genre.
Spelling secrets or advice: Reading a lot and possessing a good memory have helped with my spelling.
Interesting facts about yourself: I’m left-handed, I enjoy traveling abroad and becoming knowledgeable in different languages/cultures.
Name: Caleb Blagg
School: Highland Middle School
Grade: Eighth
Hometown: Doe Hill
Parents: Matt and Tina Blagg
Winning or misspelled word in school or district bee: I do not know what works I spelled right or wrong due to the fact that it was an online test.
If misspelled, how did you spell it?
Favorite subject: History
Why: I have been very passionate about history since before I can remember.
What do you want to be when you grow up? A teacher
Why? I can share my love of learning with others.
Hobbies: Piano, reading, art.
Favorite book, author or series: “Animal Farm” by George Orwell
Spelling secrets or advice: A large vocabulary can greatly improve your spelling.
Interesting facts about yourself: I am a member of the Stonewall Ruritan Club. I have logged over 500 hours of volunteer time at the Highland Historical Society over the past three years.
Name: Caleb Hose
School: Fulks Run Elementary School
Grade: Fifth
Hometown: Broadway
Parents: Luke and Ashley Hose
Winning or misspelled word in school or district bee: Texture
If misspelled, how did you spell it?
Favorite subject: History
Why: I like learning about the past.
What do you want to be when you grow up? Mechanic
Why? I like to work on cars.
Hobbies: Fishing, hunting, camping trips with my family, mushroom hunting, basketball.
Favorite book, author or series: “Harry Potter”
Spelling secrets or advice: Take your time. There’s no rush. To help I look at the microphone instead of the people to help with being nervous.
Interesting facts about yourself: I fly fish and I have webbed toes on both feet.
Name: Cayden Nathaniel Boggs
School: J. Frank Hillyard Middle School
Grade: Eighth
Hometown: Broadway
Parents: Monica Rhodes and Aaron Boogs
Winning or misspelled word in school or district bee: Texture
If misspelled, how did you spell it? Txture
Favorite subject: Civics
Why: It’s a very chill class.
What do you want to be when you grow up? Video game coder
Why? I find a lot of joy in video games and I want to help give that to others.
Hobbies: Building things, playing video games, listening to music.
Favorite book, author or series: “The Darkest Minds” series by Alexandra Bracken
Spelling secrets or advice: Study a lot.
Interesting facts about yourself: I do YouTube.
Anything else DN-R readers should know about you or anything you’d like to “say” to them: Subscribe to Riptide PLAYZ!
Name: Elias Neuman Mercer
School: Thomas Harrison Middle School
Grade: Seventh
Hometown: Crozet, Va.; Perols, Herault, France; Harrisonburg, Va.
Parents: Jesse and Amy Mercer
Winning or misspelled word in school or district bee: Argonaut
If misspelled, how did you spell it?
Favorite subject: Math
Why: I like how all of the numbers and operations fit together.
What do you want to be when you grow up? An author or librarian.
Why? I love books.
Hobbies: Reading and board games.
Favorite book, author or series: “The League of Seven”
Spelling secrets or advice: My strategy for learning how to spell new words is by learning the definition of each one. This helps me remember them and expands my vocabulary.
Interesting facts about yourself: I once had a lemur sit on my head; I lived in France for three years but have never been to Spain; I’ve visited more ancient ruins than I can remember; I’m vegetarian.
Name: Evan Holland
School: Eastern Mennonite School
Grade: Eighth
Hometown: Harrisonburg
Parents: Keith and Megan Holland
Winning or misspelled word in school or district bee: wiesbaden
If misspelled, how did you spell it?
Favorite subject: Math
Why: I’ve always found math pretty easy to pick up and understand, and my mom is a math teacher.
What do you want to be when you grow up? Software developer/computer scientist
Why? I’m interested in coding and cybersecurity.
Hobbies: I like coding, playing video games, and playing the ukulele and guitar.
Favorite book, author or series: I love “The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy” series.
Spelling secrets or advice: When I’m spelling, I like to think about how the words would be pronounced if they were pronounced the same way they were spelled. I also created a program in Python that helps me practice the word.
Interesting facts about yourself: I’ve been the shortest one in my class since kindergarten.
Name: Justin Scott Hartman
School: Wilbur Pence Middle School
Grade: Eighth
Hometown: Mount Crawford
Parents: Crystal Hartman
Winning or misspelled word in school or district bee: My winning word was technique.
If misspelled, how did you spell it?
Favorite subject: Spanish intro
Why: I love learning other languages.
What do you want to be when you grow up? Something in the medical field (doctor).
Why? I want to help people.
Hobbies: Memorizing things, Pokemon, and learning other languages.
Favorite book, author or series: “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” series by Rick Riordan.
Spelling secrets or advice: I read a lot so I know a lot of the words and their pronunciations, as well as how to spell them.
Interesting facts about yourself: I like learning other languages. I like learning anything. I don’t care what it is. I really like Pokemon.
Name: Leslie Yang
School: Skyline Middle School
Grade: Eighth
Hometown: Harrisonburg
Parents: David and Yunju Wang
Winning or misspelled word in school or district bee: Doula
If misspelled, how did you spell it? Dula
Favorite subject: Math
Why: It’s always been easy for me, and I find it fun.
What do you want to be when you grow up? Something in the science/tech field.
Why? Science and technology are very interesting, and I never get bored with them!
Hobbies: Reading, tennis, violin, video games, piano.
Favorite book, author or series: “I’ll Give You the Sun” by Jandy Nelson.
Spelling secrets or advice: Reading definitely helps a lot! It expands your vocabulary and exposes you to new words.
Interesting facts about yourself: I have a dog I named Orbit when I went through a space phase, and I’ve been playing the violin for 10 years.
Anything else DN-R readers should know about you or anything you’d like to “say” to them: I did not expect to make it this far. My decision to do the spelling bee was spur of the moment, and I expected to get out in the first round.
Name: Matthew Cutamora Bing
School: McGaheysville Elementary School
Grade: Fifth
Hometown: McGaheysville
Parents: Gina Cutamora Bing
Winning or misspelled word in school or district bee: Sitcom
If misspelled, how did you spell it?
Favorite subject: Math
Why: I’m good at it.
What do you want to be when you grow up? Professional soccer player.
Why? I really like the sport and I’m good at it.
Hobbies: Playing soccer and math.
Favorite book, author or series: “The Land of Stories” by Chris Colfer.
Spelling secrets or advice: Study and read a lot of books.
Interesting facts about yourself: I’m half Filipino. I can air burp. I have two cats. I like coding and I’m trying to get better.
Anything else DN-R readers should know about you or anything you’d like to “say” to them: You will do great! Don’t give up!
Name: Mina Fukumura
School: Montevideo Middle School
Grade: Eighth
Hometown: McGaheysville
Parents: Keigo and Maki Fukumura
Winning or misspelled word in school or district bee: Parole
If misspelled, how did you spell it?
Favorite subject: Physical education
Why: It gives me a break from all the learning in other classes and exercising refreshes my mind.
What do you want to be when you grow up? Something where I can help people.
Why? We’ve all been in a position where we need help, and if I can be that person to help you reach your goal, I would not want any other job.
Hobbies: Violin, basketball, writing.
Favorite book, author or series: Nikita Gill
Spelling secrets or advice: For me, I love to make new goals and accomplish them. Winning the spelling bee has always been one of those things, and I would find something to be passionate about and pursue.
Interesting facts about yourself: I come from a Japanese background, and I speak both English and Japanese. I’d love to travel around the world and experience other cultures.
Anything else DN-R readers should know about you or anything you’d like to “say” to them: Thank you to all the people who have raised, encouraged and supported me.
Name: Neel Patel
School: Montevideo Middle School
Grade: Seventh
Hometown: I was born in Harrisonburg.
Parents: Chetan and Purvi Patel
Winning or misspelled word in school or district bee: Mantelpiece
If misspelled, how did you spell it? Mantlepiece
Favorite subject: P.E./Gym
Why: Because it’s fun to play sports in that class.
What do you want to be when you grow up? I’m unsure.
Why? My preferences change often.
Hobbies: Video games, basketball, art, guitar and more.
Favorite book, author or series: “Harry Potter,” “Rebound,” “Crossover,” “Ghost,” graphic novels.
Spelling secrets or advice: Using your hand to write down the letters while spelling and writing down words to help you while studying.
Interesting facts about yourself: I have a fast metabolism, yet very short.
Anything else DN-R readers should know about you or anything you’d like to “say” to them: I can spell supercalifragilisticexpialidocious. It’s not that hard, just split them into syllables.
Name: Riley Trent
School: Ottobine Elementary School
Grade: Fifth
Hometown: Bridgewater
Parents: Michelle Windsor and Cody Trent
Winning or misspelled word in school or district bee: Does not remember.
If misspelled, how did you spell it?
Favorite subject: Math
Why: It gets my brain going.
What do you want to be when you grow up? IT tech
Why? Because I like computers.
Hobbies: Computers and games
Favorite book, author or series: “Weird but True”
Spelling secrets or advice: Lots of reading.
Interesting facts about yourself: I have a big family and lots of grandparents. I can figure out almost any tech problem. I enjoy four-wheelers and hiking.
Anything else DN-R readers should know about you or anything you’d like to “say” to them: Don’t give up, and practice makes perfect.
Name: Anna Sophia Kauffman
School: Skyline Middle School
Grade: Eighth
Hometown: Harrisonburg
Parents: Aaron and Laura Kauffman
Winning or misspelled word in school or district bee: Gusset
If misspelled, how did you spell it?
Favorite subject: English
Why: I love writing and reading.
What do you want to be when you grow up? Elementary school teacher, author.
Why? I like teaching, and my dad was an English teacher. I also enjoy writing fiction.
Hobbies: Gardening, painting, writing and running.
Favorite book, author or series: Robin McKinley and Trenton Lee Stewart and two of my favorite authors … but I don’t have a favorite book! That’s too hard.
Spelling secrets or advice: I study because the word list is your cheat sheet, and I practice spelling different words I encounter in books or conversation.
Interesting facts about yourself: I’m in the dual immersion program so I’ve been learning Spanish for nine years!
Anything else DN-R readers should know about you or anything you’d like to “say” to them: I’m excited to go to the Regional Spelling Bee.
Name: Qedus Yared
School: Redeemer Classical School
Grade: Seventh
Hometown: I was born in Ethiopia and I grew up in Harrisonburg.
Parents: Tigist Tegenu (mother)
Winning or misspelled word in school or district bee: Lavished
If misspelled, how did you spell it?
Favorite subject: Math
Why: I love to solve equations.
What do you want to be when you grow up? I didn’t decide yet.
Why?
Hobbies: Soccer
Favorite book, author or series: “Crispin, Cross of Lead,” by Avi
Spelling secrets or advice: When I see new words that confuse me on how to pronounce them, I use Google to help me and I keep practicing.
Interesting facts about yourself: I was a super speller since I was in kindergarten.
Anything else DN-R readers should know about you or anything you’d like to “say” to them: I am excited to compete in the Regional Spelling Bee.
