Rockingham District Ruritans Regional Spelling Bee Contestants: Part 1

These are the first half of the profiles of the contestants in the 2023 Regional Spelling Bee sponsored by the Rockingham District Ruritans, and co-sponsored by the Daily News-Record. The bee will be Saturday at 10 a.m. at Skyline Middle School.
In advance, the DN-R will profile the competitors vying for a spot in this year’s Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C. Participants include students from Harrisonburg City, Rockingham and Shenandoah County Public Schools, Eastern Mennonite School and Redeemer Classical School.
Rockingham County Public Schools
Rylee Caplinger — Fulks Run Elementary
Caplinger is a 10-year-old fifth grader from Fulks Run. Rylee said she loves art and hopes to be a cosmetologist when she grows up.
Caplinger said books by children's author Raina Telgemeier are "fantastic." Very flexible, Caplinger said she is a cheerleader.
Caplinger credits her spelling success to one pro tip.
"I pictured the word in my head how I think it is spelled," Caplinger said.
Sarah Manetta — J. Frank Hillyard Middle
Manetta is an 11-year-old sixth grader from Fulks Run. Manetta likes softball, cross country, baking and woodworking.
When she grows up, Manetta said she wants to be in the military just like her dad. She also enjoys being active. Very tough, Manetta said she once had a "chunk" taken out of her pinkie, "very close to the bone."
Manetta's favorite book is "Never Quit," a true story about Alaskan shoe clerk-turned war hero, Jimmy Settle.
"My advice to spellers is to take your time," Manetta said.
Catherine Biesecker — Montevideo Middle
Biesecker is a 13-year-old eighth grader, who has lived in Staunton, Harrisonburg and Rockingham County.
Biesecker enjoys acting and singing and is performing at Carnegie Hall this summer. She also enjoys researching mycology, the study of mushrooms and fungi, and Biesecker's favorite subject is civics.
"I enjoy learning about how the government works and forming my own opinions about politics in America," Biesecker said.
Biesecker's secret to spelling is practicing and taking her time during spelling bees.
"I enjoy spelling because it gives me a chance to show people something that I'm good at," Biesecker said. "I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to competitively spell."
Grant Lehman — Mountain View Elementary
Lehman is an 11-year-old fifth grader from Harrisonburg. Lehman likes playing basketball and baseball, collecting coins and collecting football cards.
Lehman's favorite subject is history, because he likes learning about wars. He also enjoys building and hopes to work as an architect one day.
Austin Johnson — Ottobine Elementary
Johnson is a 10-year-old fifth grader from Dayton. Johnson loves spending time with friends and animals, he said, including a pet parakeet he's had for two years.
One of Johnson's favorite memories is travelling to Virginia Beach for the first time, where he got to stay "on the beach," with his family.
Johnson said his favorite subject in school is math, because he is "good at it" and he loves video games. When he grows up, he hopes to have a career that has to do with gaming.
Johnson likes "the challenge" of spelling bees and he asked readers to wish him luck.
Shenandoah County Public Schools
Emma Romero — Peter Muhlenberg Middle
Romero is a 12-year-old seventh grader from Edinburg. Romero wants to be a forensic scientist when she grows up, because she learned about one in school.
Romero likes manga series "Jujutsu Kaisen" and "Tokyo Ghoul." She also likes Spanish songs by artists Bad Bunny and Aventura.
Her favorite subject is English and said it's normal to feel nervous during the spelling bee.
"I personally got really nervous and started thinking 'oh my gosh I am going to get out first,'" Romero said. "Some advice is to stay calm. It's okay to be nervous. I bet a lot of people are."
Carter 'Lleyton' Jarrell — Sandy Hook
Jarrell is a 10-year-old fifth grader, who enjoys baseball, chess and 4-H. Jarrell is named after pro tennis player, Lleyton Hewitt and was born in Washington, D.C.
Jarrell's favorite subject in school is reading and his favorite book series is "Wings of Fire." Jarrell is also a fan of author Dav Pilkey.
Jarrell hopes to advance to the national spelling bee. He practices spelling every day with his parents.
"With spelling, I only do three letters at a time at most," Jarrell said. "I am very excited about the spelling bee."
Conrad Lichens — Signal Knob Middle
Lichens is a 12-year-old seventh grader who likes to read and dreams of becoming an aerospace engineer.
"I like working with aerodynamics and physics," Lichens said. "I think it would be cool to work with things that fly."
Lichens' favorite subject in school is English and he won the district spelling bee by correctly spelling the word, "misericordes."
He also enjoys playing travel soccer. Lichens plays video games and chess with a double-jointed thumb, he said. Lichens enjoys books by author James Riley and the Percy Jackson and "Revenge of Magic" series.
Lichens said he is "pretty decent," at spelling and doesn't think too much about each word during spelling bees, he just tries to remember his practice.
Kyle Beacom — Signal Knob Middle
Beacom is a 14-year-old eighth grader who lives in Strasburg and is from Linden.
Beacom's favorite subject is math and he wants to be a professional baseball player or an author when he grows up. His favorite position is baseball is pitcher.
Beacom said he likes books by author Kwame Alexander. Beacom is currently writing his own superhero book, inspired by the work of Stan Lee.
Beacom's advice for spellers is, "Even if you know the word, take your time so you don't mess up," he said.
Theola Bixler — Signal Knob Middle
Bixler is a 12-year-old sixth grader who was born in Eugene, O.R. Bixler loves poetry and the "Wings Of Fire" book series.
When Bixler grows up, she wants to be a robotics engineer. She also enjoys crafts and baking.
"I love putting things together and watching them come to life," Bixler said.
Bixler said reading helps her become a better speller. When she doesn't know a word's spelling, she tries to sound it out.
"When I learn a new word, my brain goes, 'yay,'" Bixler said.
Other Schools
Teo Diener — Eastern Mennonite School
Diener is a 13-year-old seventh grader who was born in the West Bank of Jerusalem and lived in Jordan until 2021.
Diener's favorite subject in school is band, because "it's interactive and fun," he said. In addition to reading "The Lord Of The Rings" and "Harry Potter," Diener is a saxophone player and has "legendary dance moves."
When he grows up, Diener wants to combine his love of sports and writing and become a sports journalist.
Diener's dad represented Harrisonburg in the National Spelling Bee in 1989. Teo's advice for other spellers is to "just relax."
"Just bask in the moment and don't think about the pressure," Diener said. "If you think about it, you'll feel it!"
Euel Yared — Redeemer Classical School
Yared is an 11-year-old sixth grader from Harrisonburg. Yared's favorite subject in school and he wants to be an earth scientist when he grows up.
"I like studying astronomy and earth science," Yared said. "I want to know more about the physical world."
Yared's favorite book is the Bible, he is left-handed and his older brother won the district spelling bee in 2022.
"Spell the words carefully," Yared said.
Didn't see your contestant? More profiles will be in tomorrow's paper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.