Rockingham District Ruritans Regional Spelling Bee Contestants: Part 2

These are profiles of the contestants in the 2023 Regional Spelling Bee sponsored by the Rockingham District Ruritans, and co-sponsored by the Daily News-Record. The bee will be Saturday at 10 a.m. at Skyline Middle School.
In advance, the DN-R will profile the competitors vying for a spot in this year’s Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C. Participants include students from Harrisonburg City, Rockingham and Shenandoah County Public Schools, Eastern Mennonite School and Redeemer Classical School.
HCPS
Felix Sider Jost — Thomas Harrison Middle
Jost is a 12-year old seventh grader, who is a native of Harrisonburg. He speaks German and has broken his right collarbone — twice.
He likes all subjects in school, but it really depends on who his teacher is, Jost said.
A systems thinker, Jost is interested in a number of careers ranging from architect to civil engineer.
"I'm keeping my options open," Jost said.
With a long list of favorite books, Jost, who said he keeps his best spelling secrets, secret, did say reading helps with bees.
Samuel (Sam) Maust — Thomas Harrison Middle
Maust is a 12-year-old seventh grader from Harrisonburg, who was born in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Maust likes disc golf and regular golf and he would love to be a professional golfer when he grows up. His favorite subject is math, because there's usually one right answer and different ways to solve problems.
In the spelling bee, definitions of words are provided and Maust said when it's an unknown word, he tries to find the root and figure it out from there.
"It is very important that the spelling bee is completed before 6:30 p.m. so I don't miss the UNC vs. Duke basketball game," Maust said.
Elias Mercer — Thomas Harrison Middle
Mercer is a 13-year-old eighth grader from Harrisonburg, who has lived in France.
Mercer likes reading, puzzles and logic games. Math is his favorite subject and he is a vegetarian.
Too many favorite books to choose from, Mercer loves creative writing. He is going to be an author when he grows up, Mercer said, and he is "against" the "Oxford comma," the convention of using a serial comma after the word "and."
"Are you for or against the Oxford comma?" Mercer said, wondering what DN-R readers thought.
Bryan Milstead — Skyline Middle
Milstead is a 13-year-old eighth grader from Harrisonburg and he was a finalist in the Scripps National Spelling Bee last year.
"If I see a certain word at school or while reading, I learn how to spell it, since it could always surface in the spelling bee!" Milstead said.
Milstead is left-handed and he has a good memory. His favorite subject is geometry and he wants to be an engineer.
His favorite book is "The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy," and is a violinist in the Junior Regional Orchestra with students from Harrisonburg, Lynchburg, Roanoake and Charlottesville.
"I'm thankful for all, especially my mom, who have supported me," Milstead said.
Sophie Shankar — Skyline Middle
Shankar is an 11-year-old sixth grader, who moved to Harrisonburg last year, after coming to Virginia from Oklahoma in 2018.
Shankar has been to three other countries and she speaks English and another language fluently. When she competes in the spelling bee, Shankar imagines she is reading each word on a piece of paper, she said.
Shankar's favorite subject in school is math and her favorite book is "The Girl Who Drank The Moon."
Shankar wants to have a career that combines math, engineering and art and dreams of being an architect.
RCPS
Trenton Blosser — Elkton Middle
Blosser is a 13-year-old seventh grader and Elkton native.
Blosser's favorite subject in school is math. Blosser said he has always loved basketball. When he grows up, he dreams of being an NBA player.
He also likes fishing, baseball and video games. Blosser's favorite book series is "Diary of a Wimpy Kid," by Jeff Kinney. He likes spelling bees because he likes the competition.
"When I'm spelling, I always remember to take a deep breath and relax," Blosser said.
Andrew Jenkins — Elkton Middle
Jenkins is a 13-year-old seventh grader, who's originally from Stanley.
Jenkins favorite subjects in school are math and reading. He likes math because he likes working with numbers and he likes using his imagination through reading.
Jenkins loves music — he even has his own record collection. Jenkins favorite book series is "Magic Tree House," by Mary Pope Osborne.
Jenkins' key to spelling success? "Always study words," he said.
Chenghao 'Joe' Yang — Montevideo Middle
Yang is a 13-year-old eighth grader, who's originally from Tuscaloosa, Alabama. He enjoys video games, swimming and basketball.
An only child, Yang has been to three countries. He can read books upside down, and his favorite series is "Percy Jackson and the Olympians," by Rick Riordan.
When he grows up, he hopes to be a lawyer and "help people get the treatment they deserve," Yang said. When spelling, Yang uses the following lawyer skills.
"Take your time, think before you say and make sure you practice," Yang said.
Antony Elgohary — Montevideo Middle
Elgohary is a 12-year-old seventh grader from Harrisonburg. He got to visit Egypt when he was two years old.
Elgohary's favorite subject is science and when he grows up, he wants to be a radiologist, so he can help people and work in the medical field.
"I like learning about the world and how stuff happens naturally," Elgohary said.
He also likes reading, especially "The One and Only Ivan," a poignant story of friendship, by Katherine Applegate.
"Say every word slowly. If you go too fast, it may be your last time at the bee," Elgohary said. "If you want a good vocabulary, read!"
Genesis Ortiz Vargas — Plains Elementary
Vargas is a 10-year-old fifth grader from Timberville. Vargas is proud of being trustworthy, honest and good at keeping secrets.
Her favorite book series is "Dork Diaries," by Rachel Renee Russell. Vargas said she is from Puerto Rico and she loves taking care of animals. When Vargas grows up, she wants to be a veterinarian. Her favorite subject in school is math.
Vargas' secret to great spelling is, "Always study, take your time and never rush," she said.
Ronin Deputy — Wilbur Pence
Deputy is a 14-year-old eighth grader and a native of Rockingham.
He likes playing pool and darts, can do a flip and is partially colorblind. Deputy's favorite subject is art, because it's "actually fun."
Deputy isn't sure what he wants to be when he grows up, but he likes geography, so maybe a geography teacher, he said.
He likes collecting things, like rocks and coins. He likes playing video games and his favorite book is "The 39 Clues."
When Deputy spells, he breaks the word down into shorter parts. "Eg., decomposition is 'de,' 'comp,' 'o,' sit,' 'ion,'" he said.
Noah Swartzendruber — Wilbur Pence Middle
Swartzendruber is a 13-year-old eighth grader from Bridgewater. Swartzendruber is originally from Leesburg and he has six pets: two dogs, two cats and two horses.
Swartzendruber's favorite subject in school is civics. He draws neat doodles and when he grows up, he wants to use his "creative thinking" to be a graphic designer.
In addition to his hobbies of golf, drawing and music, Swartzendruber said he reads a lot of books — especially "Harry Potter," which helps him spell well.
"I want to dedicate my win to my buddies back at Wilbur S. Pence Middle School," Swartzendruber said.
Shenandoah County
