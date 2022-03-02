These are profiles of the contestants in the 2022 Regional Spelling Bee sponsored by the Rockingham District Ruritans, and co-sponsored by the Daily News-Record. The bee will be Saturday at 10 a.m. at Skyline Middle School.

In advance, the DN-R will profile the competitors vying for a spot in this year’s Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C. Participants include students from Harrisonburg City, Rockingham and Highland public county schools, Eastern Mennonite School and Redeemer Classical School.

Name: Anders Yancey

School: Elkton Middle School

Grade: Eighth

Hometown: Elkton

Parents: Eric and Megan Yancey

Winning or misspelled word in school or district bee: tartan

If misspelled, how did you spell it? Tarten

Favorite subject: English

Why: It is the subject I struggle the least with.

What do you want to be when you grow up? I don’t really know.

Why?

Hobbies: Baseball, reading, video games and drawing.

Favorite book, author or series: “Imaginary Friend” by Stephen Chbosky

Spelling secrets or advice: Usually when I am spelling, I tap my foot to a rhythm with each letter.

Interesting facts about yourself: I have a twin brother, and I love to travel. I’ve visited half the states in the U.S. and hope to travel to all of them one day.

Name: Glenn “Andrew” Jenkins

School: Elkton Middle School

Grade: Sixth

Hometown: Elkton

Parents: Glenn and Brandy Jenkins

Winning or misspelled word in school or district bee: technique

If misspelled, how did you spell it?

Favorite subject: Math

Why: The way you can work numbers in different.

What do you want to be when you grow up? Teacher

Why? To help kids learn.

Hobbies: Playing music, playing, tablet, reading books.

Favorite book, author or series: “Magic Tree House” by Mary Pope Osborne.

Spelling secrets or advice: Study the list every day, reading the dictionary. And learn different words and what they mean.

Interesting facts about yourself: My family is my mom, dad, cousin Brocke, my dog Arther, my cats Bella and Gray. I have a record collection and a bookcase.

Name: Bryan Duong Milstead

School: Skyline Middle School

Grade: Seventh

Hometown: Harrisonburg

Parents: Jon Milstead and Ni Luu Milstead

Winning or misspelled word in school or district bee:

If misspelled, how did you spell it?

Favorite subject: Math

Why: It can be applied every day in life.

What do you want to be when you grow up? Engineer/scientist

Why? Because there’s an aspect of ingenuity in engineering, and with science, you can make new discoveries.

Hobbies: Playing the violin, golfing, gaming, drawing, reading, being outside.

Favorite book, author or series: I am interested in the sci-fi genre.

Spelling secrets or advice: Reading a lot and possessing a good memory have helped with my spelling.

Interesting facts about yourself: I’m left-handed, I enjoy traveling abroad and becoming knowledgeable in different languages/cultures.

Name: Caleb Blagg

School: Highland Middle School

Grade: Eighth

Hometown: Doe Hill

Parents: Matt and Tina Blagg

Winning or misspelled word in school or district bee: I do not know what works I spelled right or wrong due to the fact that it was an online test.

If misspelled, how did you spell it?

Favorite subject: History

Why: I have been very passionate about history since before I can remember.

What do you want to be when you grow up? A teacher

Why? I can share my love of learning with others.

Hobbies: Piano, reading, art.

Favorite book, author or series: “Animal Farm” by George Orwell

Spelling secrets or advice: A large vocabulary can greatly improve your spelling.

Interesting facts about yourself: I am a member of the Stonewall Ruritan Club. I have logged over 500 hours of volunteer time at the Highland Historical Society over the past three years.

Name: Caleb Hose

School: Fulks Run Elementary School

Grade: Fifth

Hometown: Broadway

Parents: Luke and Ashley Hose

Winning or misspelled word in school or district bee: Texture

If misspelled, how did you spell it?

Favorite subject: History

Why: I like learning about the past.

What do you want to be when you grow up? Mechanic

Why? I like to work on cars.

Hobbies: Fishing, hunting, camping trips with my family, mushroom hunting, basketball.

Favorite book, author or series: “Harry Potter”

Spelling secrets or advice: Take your time. There’s no rush. To help I look at the microphone instead of the people to help with being nervous.

Interesting facts about yourself: I fly fish and I have webbed toes on both feet.

Name: Cayden Nathaniel Boggs

School: J. Frank Hillyard Middle School

Grade: Eighth

Hometown: Broadway

Parents: Monica Rhodes and Aaron Boogs

Winning or misspelled word in school or district bee: Texture

If misspelled, how did you spell it? Txture

Favorite subject: Civics

Why: It’s a very chill class.

What do you want to be when you grow up? Video game coder

Why? I find a lot of joy in video games and I want to help give that to others.

Hobbies: Building things, playing video games, listening to music.

Favorite book, author or series: “The Darkest Minds” series by Alexandra Bracken

Spelling secrets or advice: Study a lot.

Interesting facts about yourself: I do YouTube.

Anything else DN-R readers should know about you or anything you’d like to “say” to them: Subscribe to Riptide PLAYZ!

Name: Elias Neuman Mercer

School: Thomas Harrison Middle School

Grade: Seventh

Hometown: Crozet, Va.; Perols, Herault, France; Harrisonburg, Va.

Parents: Jesse and Amy Mercer

Winning or misspelled word in school or district bee: Argonaut

If misspelled, how did you spell it?

Favorite subject: Math

Why: I like how all of the numbers and operations fit together.

What do you want to be when you grow up? An author or librarian.

Why? I love books.

Hobbies: Reading and board games.

Favorite book, author or series: “The League of Seven”

Spelling secrets or advice: My strategy for learning how to spell new words is by learning the definition of each one. This helps me remember them and expands my vocabulary.

Interesting facts about yourself: I once had a lemur sit on my head; I lived in France for three years but have never been to Spain; I’ve visited more ancient ruins than I can remember; I’m vegetarian.

Name: Evan Holland

School: Eastern Mennonite School

Grade: Eighth

Hometown: Harrisonburg

Parents: Keith and Megan Holland

Winning or misspelled word in school or district bee: wiesbaden

If misspelled, how did you spell it?

Favorite subject: Math

Why: I’ve always found math pretty easy to pick up and understand, and my mom is a math teacher.

What do you want to be when you grow up? Software developer/computer scientist

Why? I’m interested in coding and cybersecurity.

Hobbies: I like coding, playing video games, and playing the ukulele and guitar.

Favorite book, author or series: I love “The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy” series.

Spelling secrets or advice: When I’m spelling, I like to think about how the words would be pronounced if they were pronounced the same way they were spelled. I also created a program in Python that helps me practice the word.

Interesting facts about yourself: I’ve been the shortest one in my class since kindergarten.

Name: Justin Scott Hartman

School: Wilbur Pence Middle School

Grade: Eighth

Hometown: Mount Crawford

Parents: Crystal Hartman

Winning or misspelled word in school or district bee: My winning word was technique.

If misspelled, how did you spell it?

Favorite subject: Spanish intro

Why: I love learning other languages.

What do you want to be when you grow up? Something in the medical field (doctor).

Why? I want to help people.

Hobbies: Memorizing things, Pokemon, and learning other languages.

Favorite book, author or series: “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” series by Rick Riordan.

Spelling secrets or advice: I read a lot so I know a lot of the words and their pronunciations, as well as how to spell them.

Interesting facts about yourself: I like learning other languages. I like learning anything. I don’t care what it is. I really like Pokemon.

Name: Leslie Yang

School: Skyline Middle School

Grade: Eighth

Hometown: Harrisonburg

Parents: David and Yunju Wang

Winning or misspelled word in school or district bee: Doula

If misspelled, how did you spell it? Dula

Favorite subject: Math

Why: It’s always been easy for me, and I find it fun.

What do you want to be when you grow up? Something in the science/tech field.

Why? Science and technology are very interesting, and I never get bored with them!

Hobbies: Reading, tennis, violin, video games, piano.

Favorite book, author or series: “I’ll Give You the Sun” by Jandy Nelson.

Spelling secrets or advice: Reading definitely helps a lot! It expands your vocabulary and exposes you to new words.

Interesting facts about yourself: I have a dog I named Orbit when I went through a space phase, and I’ve been playing the violin for 10 years.

Anything else DN-R readers should know about you or anything you’d like to “say” to them: I did not expect to make it this far. My decision to do the spelling bee was spur of the moment, and I expected to get out in the first round.

Name: Matthew Cutamora Bing

School: McGaheysville Elementary School

Grade: Fifth

Hometown: McGaheysville

Parents: Gina Cutamora Bing

Winning or misspelled word in school or district bee: Sitcom

If misspelled, how did you spell it?

Favorite subject: Math

Why: I’m good at it.

What do you want to be when you grow up? Professional soccer player.

Why? I really like the sport and I’m good at it.

Hobbies: Playing soccer and math.

Favorite book, author or series: “The Land of Stories” by Chris Colfer.

Spelling secrets or advice: Study and read a lot of books.

Interesting facts about yourself: I’m half Filipino. I can air burp. I have two cats. I like coding and I’m trying to get better.

Anything else DN-R readers should know about you or anything you’d like to “say” to them: You will do great! Don’t give up!

Name: Mina Fukumura

School: Montevideo Middle School

Grade: Eighth

Hometown: McGaheysville

Parents: Keigo and Maki Fukumura

Winning or misspelled word in school or district bee: Parole

If misspelled, how did you spell it?

Favorite subject: Physical education

Why: It gives me a break from all the learning in other classes and exercising refreshes my mind.

What do you want to be when you grow up? Something where I can help people.

Why? We’ve all been in a position where we need help, and if I can be that person to help you reach your goal, I would not want any other job.

Hobbies: Violin, basketball, writing.

Favorite book, author or series: Nikita Gill

Spelling secrets or advice: For me, I love to make new goals and accomplish them. Winning the spelling bee has always been one of those things, and I would find something to be passionate about and pursue.

Interesting facts about yourself: I come from a Japanese background, and I speak both English and Japanese. I’d love to travel around the world and experience other cultures.

Anything else DN-R readers should know about you or anything you’d like to “say” to them: Thank you to all the people who have raised, encouraged and supported me.

Name: Neel Patel

School: Montevideo Middle School

Grade: Seventh

Hometown: I was born in Harrisonburg.

Parents: Chetan and Purvi Patel

Winning or misspelled word in school or district bee: Mantelpiece

If misspelled, how did you spell it? Mantlepiece

Favorite subject: P.E./Gym

Why: Because it’s fun to play sports in that class.

What do you want to be when you grow up? I’m unsure.

Why? My preferences change often.

Hobbies: Video games, basketball, art, guitar and more.

Favorite book, author or series: “Harry Potter,” “Rebound,” “Crossover,” “Ghost,” graphic novels.

Spelling secrets or advice: Using your hand to write down the letters while spelling and writing down words to help you while studying.

Interesting facts about yourself: I have a fast metabolism, yet very short.

Anything else DN-R readers should know about you or anything you’d like to “say” to them: I can spell supercalifragilisticexpialidocious. It’s not that hard, just split them into syllables.

Name: Riley Trent

School: Ottobine Elementary School

Grade: Fifth

Hometown: Bridgewater

Parents: Michelle Windsor and Cody Trent

Winning or misspelled word in school or district bee: Does not remember.

If misspelled, how did you spell it?

Favorite subject: Math

Why: It gets my brain going.

What do you want to be when you grow up? IT tech

Why? Because I like computers.

Hobbies: Computers and games

Favorite book, author or series: “Weird but True”

Spelling secrets or advice: Lots of reading.

Interesting facts about yourself: I have a big family and lots of grandparents. I can figure out almost any tech problem. I enjoy four-wheelers and hiking.

Anything else DN-R readers should know about you or anything you’d like to “say” to them: Don’t give up, and practice makes perfect.

Name: Anna Sophia Kauffman

School: Skyline Middle School

Grade: Eighth

Hometown: Harrisonburg

Parents: Aaron and Laura Kauffman

Winning or misspelled word in school or district bee: Gusset

If misspelled, how did you spell it?

Favorite subject: English

Why: I love writing and reading.

What do you want to be when you grow up? Elementary school teacher, author.

Why? I like teaching, and my dad was an English teacher. I also enjoy writing fiction.

Hobbies: Gardening, painting, writing and running.

Favorite book, author or series: Robin McKinley and Trenton Lee Stewart and two of my favorite authors … but I don’t have a favorite book! That’s too hard.

Spelling secrets or advice: I study because the word list is your cheat sheet, and I practice spelling different words I encounter in books or conversation.

Interesting facts about yourself: I’m in the dual immersion program so I’ve been learning Spanish for nine years!

Anything else DN-R readers should know about you or anything you’d like to “say” to them: I’m excited to go to the Regional Spelling Bee.

Name: Qedus Yared

School: Redeemer Classical School

Grade: Seventh

Hometown: I was born in Ethiopia and I grew up in Harrisonburg.

Parents: Tigist Tegenu (mother)

Winning or misspelled word in school or district bee: Lavished

If misspelled, how did you spell it?

Favorite subject: Math

Why: I love to solve equations.

What do you want to be when you grow up? I didn’t decide yet.

Why?

Hobbies: Soccer

Favorite book, author or series: “Crispin, Cross of Lead,” by Avi

Spelling secrets or advice: When I see new words that confuse me on how to pronounce them, I use Google to help me and I keep practicing.

Interesting facts about yourself: I was a super speller since I was in kindergarten.

Anything else DN-R readers should know about you or anything you’d like to “say” to them: I am excited to compete in the Regional Spelling Bee.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.