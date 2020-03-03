Editor’s Note: These are the first 10 profiles of the contestants in the 2020 Regional Spelling Bee sponsored by the Rockingham District Ruritans, and co-sponsored by the Daily News-Record. The bee will be Saturday at Skyline Middle School.
In advance, the DN-R will profile the competitors vying for a spot in this year’s Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C. The remaining profiles will be published Wednesday. Participants include students from Harrisonburg City, Rockingham, Page and Highland public county schools, Eastern Mennonite School, Blue Ridge Christian School, Cornerstone Christian School and Redeemer Classical School.
Name: Lee Beard
School: Montevideo Middle School
Grade: Eighth
Hometown: Penn Laird
Winning or misspelled word in school or district bee: Facade
If misspelled, how did you spell it? Fasade
Favorite subject: Algebra, English and French, closely followed by band.
Why: I have exemplary teachers and topics that greatly interest, intrigue and fascinate me in those classes.
What do you want to be when you grow up? Among other things, a bestselling author, astrophysicist and philanthropist.
Why? I have always loved writing stories and more recently became interested in astrophysics, and I also want to help others and contribute to the collective welfare.
Hobbies: Reading, writing and cogitation.
Favorite book, author or series: The Harry Potter and Wings of Fire series.
Spelling secrets or advice: When spelling out loud, I sometimes mentally visualize a word in my head to see if the spelling looks correct. In a spelling bee, it is an excellent idea to take your time when spelling, and having previously obtained knowledge on spelling patterns of different languages, ask for the origin of your word.
Interesting facts about yourself: In my first year on a Destination Imagination team in sixth graf, my team made it to the Global Finals tournament.
Anything else DN-R readers should know about you or anything you’d like to “say” to them:
Name: Easton Crockett
School: Wilbur S. Pence Middle School
Grade: Eighth
Hometown: Bridgewater
Winning or misspelled word in school or district bee: Visite
If misspelled, how did you spell it? Vizzit
Favorite subject: Math
Why: It is easy and interesting.
What do you want to be when you grow up? Actuary
Why? It is a high-paying job with good job growth.
Hobbies: Piano, golfing, reading.
Favorite book, author or series: “Ready Player One.”
Spelling secrets or advice: Read a lot and think before you speak.
Interesting facts about yourself: I am Shrek in the musical at my school.
Anything else DN-R readers should know about you or anything you’d like to “say” to them:
Name: Amos Horst
School: J. Frank Hillyard Middle School
Grade: Eighth
Hometown: Fulks Run
Winning or misspelled word in school or district bee: Muleish
If misspelled, how did you spell it? Mulish
Favorite subject: Math
Why: The numbers don’t lie.
What do you want to be when you grow up? An engineer or a cook.
Why? Engineers design all sorts of cool things, and cooks get to be creative.
Hobbies: Reading, cooking, drawing, basketball, football.
Favorite book, author or series: Airborne series by Kennett Oppel.
Spelling secrets or advice: Try to see the work in your head, or envision it like it’s in a book. Also, when practicing, spell the word while looking at it, to get it into your head.
Interesting facts about yourself: I read probably way too much. That also helps me with spelling.
Anything else DN-R readers should know about you or anything you’d like to “say” to them: A spelling bee is always something to do if you’re looking for a challenge.
Name: Raeanna Hose
School: Fulks Run Elementary School
Grade: Fifth
Hometown: Broadway/Fulks Run
Winning or misspelled word in school or district bee: Settle
If misspelled, how did you spell it?
Favorite subject: Reading
Why: I like to read about history.
What do you want to be when you grow up? IBEW working.
Why? I want to work with my dad.
Hobbies: Gymnastics, baton, piano, hunting and riding my four-wheeler.
Favorite book, author or series: “Dog Man.”
Spelling secrets or advice: When I spell, I sound out the words. I practice a lot at home. I love to learn different words.
Interesting facts about yourself: I can twirl a fire baton. I can also do a back walk over. I can play the recorder and piano.
Anything else DN-R readers should know about you or anything you’d like to “say” to them:
Name: Ruhi Kohli
School: Cub Run Elementary School
Grade: Fifth
Hometown: Harrisonburg
Winning or misspelled word in school or district bee: Salamanders
If misspelled, how did you spell it?
Favorite subject: Science.
Why: I think that it is very cool and I like space.
What do you want to be when you grow up? An astronomer.
Why? Because I like the galaxy.
Hobbies: Reading, playing and drawing.
Favorite book, author or series: Harry Potter
Spelling secrets or advice: I spell the word in my head before I say it.
Interesting facts about yourself: I have been playing flute for five years.
Anything else DN-R readers should know about you or anything you’d like to “say” to them:
Name: Pranav Menon
School: Wilbur S. Pence Middle School
Grade: Seventh
Hometown: Harrisonburg
Winning or misspelled word in school or district bee: Prospect
If misspelled, how did you spell it?
Favorite subject: Science
Why: You get to learn about the world around you and how things work.
What do you want to be when you grow up? Astronomer.
Why? There is so much to learn in outer space.
Hobbies: Playing sports, piano and guitar.
Favorite book, author or series: J.K. Rowling and Rick Riordan.
Spelling secrets or advice: I try to write the word on my hand while I spell. It also helps to write the word multiple times to learn the word.
Interesting facts about yourself: I travel a lot. I have been to about 20 states and four other countries. I have been to India eight times.
Anything else DN-R readers should know about you or anything you’d like to “say” to them:
Name: Erin Stapleton
School: Elkton Middle School
Grade: Eighth
Hometown: Elkton
Winning or misspelled word in school or district bee: Accelerates
If misspelled, how did you spell it?
Favorite subject: Writing/reading
Why: There aren’t many new skills you need to learn. However you can easily improve and see your progress.
What do you want to be when you grow up? I am not sure yet.
Why?
Hobbies: Singing, acting, running arts and crafts.
Favorite book, author or series: “I’ll Give You the Sun” by Jandy Nelson.
Spelling secrets or advice: I think that writing out your words on a piece of paper before you practice them gives you another level of familiarity with the words.
Interesting facts about yourself: I broke my arm on a bounce house. I was born on Friday the 13th.
Anything else DN-R readers should know about you or anything you’d like to “say” to them:
Name: Riley Sundeck
School: John Wayland Elementary School
Grade: Fifth
Hometown: Bridgewater
Winning or misspelled word in school or district bee: Arrange
If misspelled, how did you spell it?
Favorite subject: Science
Why: It’s fun and interesting.
What do you want to be when you grow up? Author/illustrator and/or teacher.
Why? I like to draw and write. I want to help kids learn.
Hobbies: Drawing, building, dancing.
Favorite book, author or series: The Princess Warrior series and Bible
Spelling secrets or advice: I like to read a lot, and when I’m spelling, I visualize the word being written on a blackboard.
Interesting facts about yourself: I can speak some French, and I’ve been to France three times, as well as Hawaii, California, Texas, Florida, Minnesota, North Carolina, and more. I was also born in California.
Anything else DN-R readers should know about you or anything you’d like to “say” to them: I love Jesus!
Name: Anders Yancey
School: Elkton Middle School
Grade: Sixth
Hometown: Elkton
Winning or misspelled word in school or district bee: Apprentice
If misspelled, how did you spell it? Apprentince
Favorite subject: English
Why: I’m just really good at it.
What do you want to be when you grow up? A writer or major league pitcher.
Why? I’m good at English and writing and I really enjoy baseball.
Hobbies: Reading, baseball, video games, and annoying my brothers.
Favorite book, author or series: Author: Stephen King. Series: Percy Jackson.
Spelling secrets or advice: Read a lot!
Interesting facts about yourself: I have a twin brother named Cade. I like to travel and have been to 22 states and two foreign countries.
Anything else DN-R readers should know about you or anything you’d like to “say” to them:
Name: Tamarah Al Bayati
School: Skyline Middle School
Grade: Sixth
Hometown: Harrisonburg
Winning or misspelled word in school or district bee: I don’t remember.
If misspelled, how did you spell it? I don’t remember.
Favorite subject: Math
Why: I find it the best way to grow your mind with challenge.
What do you want to be when you grow up? A dentist.
Why? It has good money and it involves helping others and it also has math.
Hobbies: Reading
Favorite book, author or series: Warrior Cats, Erin Hunter
Spelling secrets or advice: If a word is long I would use my hand so I could write it on my other hand using my finger. I also have this ability when I study the words, they get pictures in my head so the photo would pop in my head in a spelling bee.
Interesting facts about yourself: I was born in Egypt. I think I’m the most brightest student in my classes at school. I’m very kind to others. Teachers awarded me an award that said I have a solution to every single problem that happens.
Anything else DN-R readers should know about you or anything you’d like to “say” to them: I am a very smart person and I care about everyone whether it’s a boy or girl. I’m very bouncy and energetic but I’m also the kind of person that gets easily curious.
