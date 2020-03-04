Editor’s Note: These are the second 10 profiles of the contestants in the 2020 Regional Spelling Bee sponsored by the Rockingham District Ruritans, and co-sponsored by the Daily News-Record. The bee will be Saturday at Skyline Middle School.
In advance, the DN-R will profile the competitors vying for a spot in this year’s Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C. The first 10 profiles were published in Tuesday’s Daily News-Record. Participants include students from Harrisonburg City, Rockingham, Page and Highland public county schools, Eastern Mennonite School, Blue Ridge Christian School, Cornerstone Christian School and Redeemer Classical School.
Name: Kolton Louis Fellenstein
School: Blue Ridge Christian School
Grade: Sixth
Hometown: Mount Crawford
Winning or misspelled word in school or district bee: Emphatically
If misspelled, how did you spell it? Emphaticaly
Favorite subject: Math
Why? My teacher makes it fun.
What do you want to be when you grow up? A farmer.
Why? I like animals.
Hobbies: Gardening.
Favorite book, author or series: Louis Sachar.
Spelling secrets or advice: I am good at spelling because I read a lot.
Interesting facts about yourself: My sister just started driving by herself. I have two chickens and a dog. I have two brothers.
Anything else DN-R readers should know about you or anything you’d like to “say” to them: I have been in the spelling bee two times.
Name: Elijah Mazur
School: Cornerstone Christian School
Grade: Sixth
Hometown: Broadway
Winning or misspelled word in school or district bee: Prospect
Favorite subject: History
Why? My teacher explains it very well.
What do you want to be when you grow up? Park ranger.
Why? It’s outside.
Hobbies: Basketball, soccer, camping.
Favorite book, author or series: “Hatchet” by Gary Paulsen.
Spelling secrets or advice: I read a lot of books and I think it’s entertaining.
Interesting facts about yourself: I’ve been to more than 12 states in the USA. My parents are from Ukraine.
Anything else DN-R readers should know about you or anything you’d like to “say” to them: Read a lot. Pay attention and be respectful.
Name: Mac Rhodes-Lehman
School: Eastern Mennonite School
Grade: Eighth
Hometown: Dayton
Winning or misspelled word in school or district bee: Sibilant
Favorite subject: Geography
Why? I’ve always been fascinated in countries and flags.
What do you want to be when you grow up? Statistician
Why? I like statistics.
Hobbies: Playing video games, jumping on a trampoline, watching TV, singing.
Favorite book, author or series: “The Hunger Games.”
Spelling secrets or advice: I close my eyes and see the word in my head. When I spell the word, the letters turn red.
Interesting facts about yourself: I can do cool tricks with my tongue. I have five pets. I have never left the continent.
Anything else DN-R readers should know about you or anything you’d like to “say” to them: Hello.
Name: Matthew Uribe
School: Redeemer Classical School
Grade: Sixth
Hometown: Rockingham
Winning or misspelled word in school or district bee: Linguist
Favorite subject: History
Why? My history teacher is funny.
What do you want to be when you grow up? Soccer player.
Why? I love soccer.
Hobbies: Video games, reading, playing soccer.
Favorite book, author or series: Any books by Rick Riordan.
Spelling secrets or advice: I picture the word in my head and then spell it.
Interesting facts about yourself: I was the youngest in the spelling bee at my school.
Anything else DN-R readers should know about you or anything you’d like to “say” to them: My favorite food is doughnuts.
Name: Orion Robertson
School: Highland High School
Grade: Seventh
Hometown: Monterey
Winning or misspelled word in school or district bee: Sojourners
Favorite subject: Science
Why? I like the teacher and the work isn’t overly complicated but still somewhat.
What do you want to be when you grow up? Something military-related.
Why? To serve the country.
Hobbies: Reading, video games, listening to music.
Favorite book, author or series: “Resistance” by Jennifer Nielsen.
Spelling secrets or advice: I read. That’s it.
Interesting facts about yourself: I have three siblings. I used to live in Italy.
Anything else DN-R readers should know about you or anything you’d like to “say” to them: Nothing, unless “I’m tall” doesn’t seem clear enough, being almost 6 feet tall at 12 and all.
Name: Donovan Eanes
School: Thomas Harrison Middle School
Grade: Seventh
Hometown: Harrisonburg
Winning or misspelled word in school or district bee: Attainment (wrong) exorcist (right)
If misspelled, how did you spell it? Atainment
Favorite subject: Art
Why? I like drawing and being creative.
What do you want to be when you grow up? I want to be an author.
Why? I’ve always liked the idea of being an author. I like writing.
Hobbies: Writing, drawing, reading, bike riding, being outside.
Favorite book, author or series: I like Michael Grant’s “Gone” series.
Spelling secrets or advice: When spelling a word, picture the word in your head and spell it clearly. Reading is a great way to expand your vocabulary. Readers are winners!
Interesting facts about yourself: I am the oldest kid in my family. I have three other siblings, all younger.
Anything else DN-R readers should know about you or anything you’d like to “say” to them: I intend to do my absolute best in the Regional Spelling Bee!
Name: Anna Sophia Kauffman
School: Skyline Middle School
Grade: Sixth
Hometown: Harrisonburg
Winning or misspelled word in school or district bee: Foppery
If misspelled, how did you spell it? I thought she said “foperate,” and that’s how I spelled it.
Favorite subject: English and history.
Why? English is really fun for me because I love reading, and my history teacher is very good.
What do you want to be when you grow up? Author and teacher.
Why? I love writing as well as reading and also interacting with other kids.
Hobbies: Playing violin, reading, drawing and gardening.
Favorite book, author or series: J.K. Rowling, Catherine Doyle.
Spelling secrets or advice: I guess because I read a lot is why I know a lot of words and how to spell them. When I get a really long word, I trace the letters on my arm to keep track.
Interesting facts about yourself: I was second in the Spanish spelling bee last year. Then I moved on to states and got second again, but only first could do go to nationals. I’ve been in the dual program for seven years, so I learned Spanish through that.
Anything else DN-R readers should know about you or anything you’d like to “say” to them: I don’t know what else to say except for I have an energetic golden retriever puppy named Iris. Every morning she greets me with a decade of licking and wagging her fluffy tail.
Name: Cindy Liu
School: Thomas Harrison Middle School
Grade: Eighth
Hometown: Harrisonburg
Winning or misspelled word in school or district bee: Erratic
Favorite subject: Band.
Why? It’s fun and I like to express myself through the music.
What do you want to be when you grow up? I don’t know yet.
Why? I’m still exploring many options.
Hobbies: Reading, music, crafting.
Favorite book, author or series: Rick Riordan.
Spelling secrets or advice: I ask for the definition or language of origin for context and to make sure I’m not being reckless.
Interesting facts about yourself: I play the oboe and flute. I play in a community youth orchestra, and this is my third time at the regional bee.
Name: Maryn Cave
School: Page County Middle School
Grade: Sixth
Hometown: Stanley
Winning or misspelled word in school or district bee: Arborio
If misspelled, how did you spell it? Arbourio
Favorite subject: English
Why? I love to write, and it’s a class I can be creative in.
What do you want to be when you grow up? An author or creative writing college professor.
Why? I’ve been writing from a young age, and really love doing it; I think either would make great careers.
Hobbies: Reading, writings, Rebus puzzles, cooking.
Favorite book, author or series: I can’t say I have a favorite book, author or series because I’ve read so many great things, but some of my favorites are the “The Night Gardener” and “Inkspell,” and one of my favorite authors is Agatha Christie.
Spelling secrets or advice: When I spell, doing something with my hands helps me remember words. Also, if I write my words, just seeing the word and physically spelling and writing it just helps so much.
Interesting facts about yourself: I like cooking (mainly Italian and French), listening to music (mainly ‘80s and ‘90s rock) and learning French and piano.
Anything else DN-R readers should know about you or anything you’d like to “say” to them: I’m excited to participate and represent my school in the Regional Spelling Bee.
Name: Danika Hammer
School: Page County Middle School
Grade: Eighth
Hometown: Shenandoah
Winning or misspelled word in school or district bee: Corgi
Favorite subject: I enjoy all subjects.
Why? I like to learn.
What do you want to be when you grow up? I would like to be an author.
Why? I quite like the idea of writing my own stories.
Hobbies: Painting and drawing, playing ukulele, reading, dancing and watching movies.
Favorite book, author or series: “A Tale of Two Cities.”
Spelling secrets or advice: I visualize the word. I read a lot, so that has helped with my spelling.
Interesting facts about yourself: I enjoy watching complex short films. I enjoy a diverse selection of books. I enjoy a wide range of music.
Anything else DN-R readers should know about you or anything you’d like to “say” to them: I am very excited to participate in the Regional Spelling Bee!
