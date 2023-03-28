The Massanutten Regional Library will host the Rocktown Author Festival, an event that highlights local writers and offers support to attendees who wish to become published authors, at the end of April.
Library staff Monday announced the festival will be held Saturday, April 29, from noon to 4 p.m. at the Central Library in downtown Harrisonburg.
The festival is free and open to the public, but the library asks those to register beforehand on the library's website.
From noon to 4 p.m., a meet and greet with local authors will be held at the Central Library's first floor meeting rooms. According to the library, 15 authors representing a variety of genres are exhibiting this year. Authors include Linda Berry, Sydney Tooman Betts, Saloma Miller Furlong, Allison K. Garcia, Clifford Garstang, Gayle C. Krause, Matt Little, Margaret Locke, M. S. Marangione, Lori Mier, Linda H. Miller, Kim Newton, Sofia Samatar, Esther Yoder Stenson and Dwight Tusing.
The first panel session, titled "Character Creation," is scheduled from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Central Library's Community Youth Center on the second floor.
The second panel session, named "New Author Bootcamp," is scheduled from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the Central Library's Youth Center on the second floor.
"Since its inception in 2019, the Rocktown Author Festival has been free and open to anyone in our service area who has an interest in writing, becoming published, or who would like to meet and support local authors," library officials said. "MRL is pleased to be the gathering place to support and celebrate current local authors, as well as a hub of information and resources for those just getting started in the industry."
