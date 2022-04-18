Julia Hardcastle was Google-searching spring things to do in Central Virginia when she came across the Rocktown Beer and Music Festival.
Being from Charlottesville, Julia and her husband, Lance, have been to beer festivals on that side of the mountain. But, with the COVID-19 pandemic waning, the Hardcastles decided to make the trek up to the Friendly City on a sunny Saturday morning as part of the 2,000 participants in the Rocktown Beer and Music Festival at Turner Pavilion in downtown Harrisonburg.
"It's nice seeing people out and about after the past couple of years," Julia Hardcastle said.
After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Rocktown Beer and Music Festival celebrated its 10th event last weekend. The event is sponsored by Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance, Brothers Craft Brewing and Pale Fire Brewing Co.
"It's a wonderful, safe event, and to get things rolling post-COVID," said Tim Brady, an organizer for the event and co-owner of Pale Fire.
Behind the scenes, the festival takes about six months of prep work, and about 120 volunteers staffed the event, Brady said. There were 72 different vendors pouring in total, with at least 30 of them being Harrisonburg- or Virginia-based.
Breweries in attendance included Three Notch'd, Friendly Fermenter, Skipping Rock and Boulevard Beer Co.
"We have such a great beer culture and food culture in Harrisonburg," Brady said.
James Madison University students Andrew McBride, of Fairfax, and Alex Walter, of Blacksburg, said they found out about the event through advertisements on social media.
"It's supporting local businesses, drinking local," Walter said.
Mashita, Hank's Grille and Bar, Chanello's Pizza and Jack Brown's Beer and Burger Joint provided food.
Gabby Morris and Kat McLean took the short trip up Interstate 81 from Staunton after Morris heard about the event from a friend.
"We like beer, so we figured, 'Why not go?'" Morris said.
They said they were excited about the music options -- performing were '60s frat rock band The Nude Party, and Abby Bryant and the Echoes, a vintage-inspired soul rock band.
