When you enter Rocktown High School, which is under construction, Craig Mackail has to remind people to look where they are going because it’s tempting to look up in awe of the progress that has been made on the city’s second high school.
The community has been able to observe some of the progress that has been made on the school since construction began in 2019 — minus a hiatus in 2020 due to the pandemic — mostly from Interstate 81 while traveling southbound. But you can’t really picture it without being on the campus, which is looking more and more like a school every day.
Mackail, previously the chief operating officer for Harrisonburg City Public Schools, planned to retire this year. In fact, he did retire for about a month. But after working on the new high school project from the beginning, when discussions began 12 years ago, he was asked to come back and see the project through.
But Mackail is solely focused on the new high school in a part-time capacity. In fact, it‘s the only time he’s been part-time in a 30-year career with HCPS.
“I wanted to see this through,” Mackail said.
Rocktown High School is slated to be substantially complete by December 2023 — meaning it will need only small things like furniture and decoration. The school will open to students for the 2024-25 school year. Rocktown High School will be able to house 1,250 students.
Harrisonburg High School is currently pushing 2,000 students in a building designed for 1,300. The new high school will alleviate that crowding and still leave room for Rocktown High to grow.
While the attendance zones for both high schools will be drawn along middle school lines — Skyline students to Rocktown, and Thomas Harrison students to HHS — there will be significant sharing of the two campuses.
There are things that HHS has that Rocktown won’t — a full-size auditorium, for example. And vice versa, Rocktown will have more STEM facilities and opportunities, as well as the arts. For example, a dance studio is being constructed in Rocktown. Mackail said the dance program at HHS is “blowing up” but there isn’t a proper studio to practice in.
High school students will go to their home school their freshman and sophomore year. Depending on their area of study, they might stay at their home school or get bused to the other high school for their junior and senior year. It’s about a 10-minute drive between the two high schools depending on the time of day.
The roof of Rocktown is almost done — about 85%. Different sections of the school are visible, and it has been laid out to reflect different areas of study. Students will enter the school via a side courtyard where the bus loop is. This enters into the cafeteria. Visitors enter through the school’s main entrance and then proceed into the main school.
The school’s gyms — main, auxiliary and multiuse space — are located to the right of the cafeteria. The STEM and arts facilities are located in the left wing. The second floor houses the media center and what will be two-story windows overlooking the parking lot and beyond.
The main part of the school will house academic classes and the flex space. The latter is the School Board’s solution to including a pricey auditorium in the school’s construction cost. The flex space will have retractable seats — not bleachers, but full auditorium seats.
One of the features of modern high school philosophy is to make use of all of the school, including the hallways. The space between classes that would normally be empty in a regular high school will be populated with furniture, monitors and other resources to create interactivity.
“Kids should interact instead of sticking them in small boxes,” Mackail said.
