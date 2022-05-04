The Harrisonburg City School Board voted unanimously Tuesday to name the city’s second high school Rocktown High School.
The top three contenders going into the vote were South Ridge High School, Rocktown High School, which was the community’s overwhelming favorite, and Valley View High School, which edged out Rocktown with the students’ votes slightly. South Ridge High School was the recommendation of a naming committee that met for months.
All School Board members, with the exception of Obie Hill, said Rocktown was their first choice. Although originally backing South Ridge, Hill said seeing a recent survey of Harrisonburg High School students choose Valley View had him supporting that name. However, he said if the majority of his colleagues supported Rocktown, he would vote in favor.
School Board Vice Chair Deb Fitzgerald led the discussion Tuesday and called Rocktown “historic and different,” and said unless something came up in discussion she was happy to make the motion to approve Rocktown High School.
With the exception of Hill’s support for Valley View, all other School Board members followed Fitzgerald’s lead.
Member Andy Kohen said he has recently received a lot of feedback from alumni in the community and across the country, the majority of whom urged him to vote for Rocktown High School.
Prior to the vote, a public comment period was held. However, no members of the audience chose to speak. School Board Chair Nick Swayne surmised that the public has had enough of a chance to voice their opinion on the city’s second high school.
Along with the vote on the name, the School Board approved the colors of the new high school to be black and red. Although there was some concern among School Board members that black and red will too closely match East Rockingham High School, the overwhelming majority of HHS students who responded to a recent survey urged the School Board to choose black and red.
The School Board did not vote on a mascot at Tuesday’s meeting. Although initially backing the “Rolling Thunder,” as a way of complementing Harrisonburg High School’s Blue Streaks, HHS students surveyed overwhelmingly did not want that as their mascot. Swayne said the complaints were due to the name being a hard to visualize concept, and because future Rocktown High School students want their identity separate from HHS.
(1) comment
Leave it to the foolish liberals running the city school system to pick an utterly stupid name and diss the naming committee. Where’s Rocktown Va? will be the inquiry of people statewide.
The mascot can now be “the Boulders.” Or maybe the “Stoners.”
