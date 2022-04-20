The Harrisonburg City School Board met for a work session on Tuesday and discussed possible names for the new high school. Among the most talked about names were the naming committee's suggestion, South Ridge High School, and Rocktown High School.
The School Board will vote on the name of the new high school at the next meeting, but based on Tuesday's work session, board members seem to be debating between Rocktown and South Ridge.
However, the School Board members were on the same page about not changing the name of Harrisonburg High School, which was suggested by the naming committee to align the names of the two high schools.
"There is no plan from this board to undertake a renaming of HHS at this time," said Nick Swayne, School Board chairman. "With respect to the naming committee, at this time that's not on the table."
Superintendent Michael Richards has met with a group of eight current high school students who said they don't mind South Ridge High School, but they prefer Rocktown High School. In particular they like the idea of making the mascot the "Rolling Thunder," making the school the Rocktown High School Rolling Thunder.
Richards said the students enjoyed how thunder complements the Harrisonburg High School Bluestreaks, but still with its own identity.
Vice Chairwoman Deb Fitzgerald said she originally liked the idea of giving the new high school a complimentary name to HHS, especially because students will be sharing the two facilities for a number of programs. However, she felt it was important for the new high school to have its own unique, special name as students will be spending their first two years entirely at their home school.
The only other name that came up during Tuesday's discussion was Valley View High School, which board member Obie Hill liked.
"It's hard for me to connect south because they are both south," board member Andy Kohen said about both high schools being on the south side of the city. "I think Rocktown could work."
Board member Kaylene Seigle said she originally liked the name of Rocktown High School, and was glad to see it on the suggested list from the naming committee.
Board member Kristen Loflin said she received a lot of feedback between the naming committee's presentation two weeks ago and Tuesday's work session.
One concern she heard was to not make the new school colors black and red because those are East Rockingham High School's colors. Richards said that came up with the current high school students but they didn't mind.
The School Board will meet on May 3 in City Council Chambers at 7 p.m. and will approve a name for the new high school then.
Rocktown is much too “slangish” and gets lost amongst all the “activities” that already uses it. Staunton uses “Storm” so I guess “rolling thunder” can work and certainly is unique.
The schools can be Harrisonburg Westside and South Ridge Harrisonburg.
