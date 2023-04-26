The Shenandoah Valley Black Heritage Project will officially launch its Roots Run Deep self-guided tour collection this weekend. One of these tours specifically highlights footprints of black history in Rockingham County and the city of Harrisonburg.
The Harrisonburg/Rockingham launch event will take place on April 29 from 11 a.m.– 2 p.m. at Friendly City Food Co-Op, along with several other tours in surrounding counties. Each of the separate tour events hosted by SVBHP are free of charge and are open to anyone who wishes to attend.
Tours focus on enlightening participants on the rich African-American culture and heritage of the valley by exploring a variety of historic sites such as homes, schools, churches, businesses, neighborhoods and cemeteries. With both digital and paper versions of the tour available, participants will have the opportunity to spend hours engulfed in the natural beauty of the rural Shenandoah Valley landscape studying a piece of local history that has been, according to SVBHP Executive Director Monica Robinson,”generally overlooked.” Robinson is a former educator that has been part of the Harrisonburg community since she moved to the area when she was just 10 years old.
“As an African American people,” explained Robinson, “we’ve always been interested in having our history told. These tours are unique because they come straight from the source.”
Robin Lyttle — current vice president of the Shenandoah Valley Black Heritage Project — spent hours working alongside Robinson talking to local historians to create a skeleton map version of the tours.
“We don’t look at the launch of the tours as finished,” Robinson stated. “They are ever-changing [as we uncover more local stories].”
The first stop on the Rockingham County tour features Long’s Chapel located just off of Fridley’s Gap Road near Keezletown. Built in 1870, this church still stands as a historical landmark for the community of newly freed slaves that settled there shortly after the Civil War.
“You can show someone where a building used to be, but you can’t show them how it made people feel,” Robinson said. That’s where the project’s collection and interpretation of oral history comes in.
For the past ten years, the Shenandoah Valley Black Heritage Project has been operating as a non-profit organization from its headquarters in Harrisonburg to strengthen the roots of local family trees and bring awareness to the black heritage that has always been prevalent in the community. The project is comprised of local historians, writers, artists, teachers, descendants, interested residents and neighborhood associations. The heritage center is open to the public on Thursdays and open by appointment the rest of the week.
In the future, SVBHP hopes to create tours that leave no inch of the Shenandoah Valley’s heritage untouched and no history untold.
To learn more about the tours and other events hosted by SVBHP, visit valleyblackheritage.org.
