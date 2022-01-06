Public safety personnel and transportation officials are gearing up for another potential slap from Old Man Winter this evening.
Crews with the Virginia Department of Transportation began pretreating roads Wednesday morning ahead of tonight’s storm, which could bring the second significant snowfall in the area this week.
Based on Wednesday evening’s forecast, the National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for Rockingham, Augusta and Page counties from 6 p.m. today through 3 a.m. Friday. Accumulations of 3 to 5 inches were expected, with isolated totals of 6 inches possible.
The heaviest snow is expect in the mid- to late evening, when snow could come down at up to 1 inch per hour.
To the west, a winter storm warning was issued for Highland County and Pendleton County, W.Va., from 3 p.m. today to 3 a.m. Friday, with accumulations of 4 to 8 inches.
According to a press release from the Virginia Department of Transportation, crews will monitor and treat roads as needed, working in 12-hour shifts, 24 hours a day until all roads have at least one pass.
In Harrisonburg, the top priority routes for plows are major arteries, including U.S. 33, U.S. 11 and Va. 42. A map of snow and ice routes is available on the city’s website.
The National Weather Service warns travel could be “very difficult,” and VDOT asks people to stay at home and avoid travel if possible.
On Wednesday, Gov. Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency ahead of the storm, saying effects still being felt from the one earlier this week will exacerbate the effects of today’s.
A press release from his office says some areas remain without power.
“Having two bouts of snow and icy weather back to back makes it more likely communities will need additional help as they continue to recover from the first round of tree-snapping wet snow and ice that we saw Monday,” Northam said in the release. “While we typically have ample resources for snow storms, these back-to-back events will generate landmark winter weather that requires extra flexibility. I am grateful to the hundreds of first responders and emergency personnel who continue to work around the clock to keep Virginians safe.”
Northam took heat over his administration’s response to Monday’s storm, which crippled a 40-mile stretch of Interstate 95 between Richmond and Washington, D.C., leaving hundreds of drivers stranded overnight in blistering cold temperatures.
Today’s inclement weather comes just days after another snowstorm barreled through the Valley, dumping 5 inches at the Dale Enterprise weather station west of Harrisonburg and more than a foot elsewhere in the state.
Though warmer daytime temperatures since then have led to some melting, snow and ice are still on the ground in many places, including sidewalks that haven’t been shoveled.
Monday’s storm started overnight as rain, meaning VDOT was unable to pretreat roads because the brine would be washed away by the time the precipitation turned to snow.
The heaviest snow started to fall around the beginning of the morning commute.
